Softwash Nation, South Florida's Original Soft Wash Experts, Sets New Standard for Roof & Exterior Cleaning

The company is the first of its kind to offer safe, sustainable methods for cleaning exterior home surfaces in South Florida, including siding, roofs, and patios

DAVIE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Softwash Nation, Inc., a professional soft wash company based out of Davie, Florida, is proud to offer eco-friendly roof and exterior cleaning services with major benefits over traditional pressure washing.

As the first company in South Florida to introduce soft washing , Softwash Nation has raised the bar on environmentally-responsible exterior cleaning practices, providing a valuable service that protects delicate surfaces as well as the plant life that surrounds them. With long-standing leadership in the region and a commitment to consumer education, Softwash Nation is also doing its part to ensure everyone has the information needed to make safe, appropriate, and sustainable choices for the cleaning and care of their home and landscape.

"Our goal is to help restore and protect our clients' properties," says Oscar Tello, owner of Softwash Nation. "To that end, we offer advanced, eco-friendly roof cleaning and exterior cleaning services that prioritize plant and landscape protection while also minimizing the use of harsh chemicals and water pressure." This is achieved through a special two-technician approach that allows one technician to soft wash while the other continuously waters and rinses plants for added protection.

Soft Wash vs. Pressure Wash: What's the Difference?

Central to Softwash Nation's initiatives is the soft washing method itself. Soft washing is a low-pressure cleaning method that uses a balanced solution of water, Sodium Hypochlorite, and surfactant to gently clean away built-up dirt and debris on roofs and other exterior surfaces.

Unlike pressure washing, which uses an aggressive stream of water to clean roofs and siding, soft washing protects delicate surfaces and greatly minimizes the rate of external damage. It is also more environmentally friendly than pressure washing, using significantly less water to achieve equal or better results.

Expert Soft Wash Roof Cleaning Services in South Florida

With roof replacement costs rising in South Florida and beyond, Softwash Nation hopes to spread the word on how soft washing can extend roof longevity and protect homeowners' investments.

Professional soft washing is an essential preventive maintenance treatment for roofs, gently removing organic buildup and trapped moisture without risk of damage to shingles or other roof components. This helps slow down roof degradation and extend the amount of time between necessary roof replacements: a must in Florida, where roof replacement costs can run $25,000 or higher.

A Safe, More Effective, More Sustainable Alternative to Pressure Washing

Softwash Nation's services effectively remove dirt, algae, mold, mildew, and bacteria from exterior surfaces, all without the risks posed by pressure washing. South Florida homeowners are encouraged to ask for "soft washing" by name when booking an exterior cleaning to ensure they get the correct service.

To learn more or book a soft wash service, visit Softwash Nation's homepage today or contact Softwash Nation to request a free quote .

About Softwash Nation, Inc.

Softwash Nation is South Florida's first professional soft washing company. Based out of Davie, Florida, and with several locations throughout the region, Softwash Nation provides convenient, expert-level soft washing for roofs, siding, stucco, driveways, and more, offering a safe, affordable, and environmentally friendly alternative to more standard high-pressure water treatments.

