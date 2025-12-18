Kopwell HK Co., Ltd.: Laserabc Launches A1: The World's Smallest Portable Laser Show Projector on Kickstarter

Live on Kickstarter

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Today, Laserabc announced the launch of Laserabc A1, an ultra-portable RGB laser show projector that makes putting on a laser show easier than ever. Designed to provide professional-quality visuals anywhere-without bulky gear, complicated software, or trained technicians-Laserabc A1 turns walls, tents, buildings, and even city skylines into an instant canvas, projecting laser light up to 200 meters and covering areas up to 100m × 100m. Now DJs, creators, and party hosts can transform any space into an unforgettable laser-powered experience in minutes.

At its core, Laserabc A1 features a 2W / 5W full-color RGB laser engine that balances power, clarity, and safety. With a single button, users can launch vivid patterns or a wide, cinematic wash of color with no complex setup or calibration. Whether mapping light across a large outdoor space or filling a living room with precise geometric beams, A1 is built to replace racks of traditional fixtures with one compact device. When used with a fog or haze machine, those razor-sharp lines become immersive aerial beams like those found at headline festival stages-at a fraction of the size and cost.

A1 is engineered for both mood and spectacle. Its dual modes-Laser Show and Ambient Light-let it switch effortlessly from crisp animations and patterns to a full-screen atmospheric glow. DJs can trigger high-energy laser shows for peak moments, then ease into a soft color wash between sets. At home, users can transform movie nights, game rooms, and chill sessions, while campers and backyard partygoers can turn the side of a tent or a nearby wall into a living piece of laser art.

"We created Laserabc A1 to make immersive laser experiences accessible to everyone. Whether you're a DJ, event planner, or someone who loves hosting unforgettable parties, you shouldn't need a truckload of gear or a technician to put on a stunning light show. A1 makes it simple to design and deliver amazing laser displays-anytime, anywhere." [Calvin] - Laserabc Founder

Where most laser gear demands a laptop and advanced software, A1 is centered around an intuitive companion app. Users can freehand draw and see their sketches appear in light, outline buildings and objects with animated laser lines, play back laser line animations, or project custom text and logos for events and pop-ups. For DJs and performers, the app becomes a creative console: build playlists of laser scenes, sync visuals to the energy of the night, and recall favorite shows with a single tap. Power on, select a show, and the experience is ready to go.

Despite its capabilities, Laserabc A1 remains remarkably compact. The 5W battery version weighs around 1036g, while the 2W non-battery version is about 648g, making it the world's smallest laser stage light in its class. A built-in battery option, magnetic mounting, and tripod compatibility mean setup takes seconds-no cable mess, no stress, and no crew. It's built for mobility and creative spontaneity, from rooftop DJ sets to pop-up photo shoots and guerrilla art installs.

For professionals, Laserabc A1 integrates smoothly into existing rigs. Full ILDA and DMX support allow it to slot into larger lighting systems, so touring DJs, lighting designers, and venues can add A1 to their control workflows without compromise. Used together with fog or haze, it gives DJs, party hosts, photographers, filmmakers, and creative hobbyists a versatile new tool for crafting distinctive visual experiences.

