Eden Capital: Intelvio Appoints Paul Skordilis to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Intelvio, a healthcare training company backed by Eden Capital, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Skordilis to its Board of Directors. Skordilis brings nearly three decades of leadership experience in digital learning and technology-enabled services, with a track record of scaling organizations and driving sustained growth.

Skordilis previously served as CEO of ACUE, which partners with colleges and universities nationwide to train and credential faculty in evidence-based teaching practices. He also served as CEO of Infobase, a literacy solutions provider that equips learners, educators, and organizations across K-12, higher education, and library markets with trusted content and tools. Earlier in his career, Skordilis held senior leadership roles at Colibri Group, where he helped scale multiple professional education businesses across healthcare, financial services, and professional learning markets through organic growth, acquisitions, and operational integration.

"We are excited to add Paul to our board. Paul is widely respected in our industry. His deep industry knowledge and track record of driving high performance make him an outstanding addition at a pivotal moment in our growth" shared Brian Treu, Founder & CEO of Intelvio.

"Paul brings a rare combination of strategic perspective and hands-on experience," added Dina Said Dwyer, Managing Partner at Eden Capital. "Beyond sales and marketing, he has deep experience building scalable models, integrating acquisitions, and improving unit economics. His judgment and experience will support Intelvio as it continues to scale with consistency."

"I am honored to join Intelvio's board," said Paul Skordilis. "Intelvio is playing a critical role in developing the healthcare workforce, and I look forward to partnering with the board and management team to support its next phase of innovation and growth."

About Intelvio

Intelvio is a tech-enabled healthcare education company providing hands-on training and practical experience to aspiring phlebotomists, medical assistants, and pharmacy technicians, as well as online programs for mental health practitioners and coaches. Intelvio's training equips graduates and working professionals with the skills needed to meet the evolving demands of the healthcare industry.

For more information, visit our website at www.intelvio.com.

About Eden Capital

Founded in 2015, Eden Capital is a New York based private equity firm that partners with founders and leaders of companies with strong growth prospects in technology, business services, and education. Eden invests in middle market businesses and empowers them to gain market share, increase profits, expand geographic reach, and realize their full potential.

?For more information, visit our website at www.edencp.com.

Investment advisory services offered through Eden Capital, a registered investment advisor.

CONTACT:

Emilie Hunt

emilie@edencp.com

12125889000

SOURCE: Eden Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/intelvio-appoints-paul-skordilis-to-its-board-of-directors-1119010