London, UK; 18 December 2025 Partners Group has acquired The Hoxton Poblenou alongside Trinity Investments and another third party investor

The Hoxton Poblenou is a 240-key hotel in Barcelona's innovative 22@ District, an emerging technology focused hub close to the center of the city

Partners Group invested through its global hospitality real estate strategy, which has a USD 1 billion Gross Asset Value portfolio Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, acting on behalf of its clients, has acquired The Hoxton Poblenou (or "The Hotel"), a 240-key, four-star hotel in Barcelona, Spain, from Norlake Hospitality. Partners Group has invested alongside Trinity Investments ("Trinity") and another third party investor. The financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed. The Hoxton Poblenou is a newly converted, lifestyle Hotel in Barcelona's innovative 22@ District, an emerging technology focused hub conveniently located between the city's leisure attractions, business district, and coast. The Hotel features four food and beverage outlets, a rooftop area and pool, and over 1,000 sqm of meeting and event space. The Hoxton is part of Accor's portfolio of brands, sitting within their lifestyle division operated by Ennismore. The Hotel benefits from several thematic tailwinds, including the continued growth of tourism and return of business travel. Barcelona functions as a major tourism destination and business center, where it attracts corporates, startups, and international conferences. The long-standing restrictions on new hotel developments in the city center, as well as greater regulation of private rental platforms, will further support rising demand for existing hotels. Over the last decade, Partners Group calculates that the supply of hotel rooms in Barcelona has grown at less than 1% CAGR while demand has grown at close to 3%. Alongside other shareholders, Partners Group will oversee the delivery of a transformational value creation plan focused on enhancing group bookings and improving the activation and appeal of food and beverage outlets. The Hotel is also set to start realizing the full benefits of its inclusion in Accor's global distribution and loyalty system. The transaction falls under Partners Group's global hospitality real estate strategy, which has a USD 1 billion Gross Asset Value portfolio. This represents Partners Group's fourth investment with Trinity since acquiring a strategic minority stake in the operator in 2023. Last year, Partners Group and Trinity acquired The Standard Hotel, London, a 266-key luxury lifestyle hotel that occupies the architecturally significant Brutalist-style Camden Town Hall Annexe building near King's Cross. The Standard is part of Hyatt's portfolio of brands. Stephen McCall, Managing Director, Real Estate, Partners Group, says: "The Hoxton Poblenou is perfectly positioned to capitalize on Barcelona's unique appeal to both business and leisure visitors. Executing a value creation plan in the hotel sector is specialized and operationally intense, which is why we have built vertical depth into our hospitality strategy by partnering with Trinity on this transaction." Partners Group's Real Estate business has a USD 60 billion Gross Asset Value portfolio globally as of 30 September 2025. The firm is active across its Living, Industrial, and Hospitality strategies. About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2'000 professionals and over USD 174 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and royalties. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn . Partners Group media relations contact

