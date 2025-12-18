Third major European acquisition reinforces Trinity's multi-segment hospitality strategy across the region's most compelling urban markets

Trinity Investments ("Trinity"), a global hospitality-focused investment firm, today announced its acquisition of The Hoxton, Poblenou, a 240-key lifestyle hotel in Barcelona's 22@ Innovation District.

The Hoxton, Poblenou opened in 2022 after a comprehensive repositioning and reflects the brand's signature design-forward, community-oriented approach. The property includes four distinct dining concepts, flexible meeting and event spaces, and a rooftop pool and lounge with panoramic views. Its location in Barcelona's fastest-growing commercial and creative district, and its proximity to key cultural and corporate demand generators, such as Westfield Glòries Mall and the Design Museum of Barcelona, position the hotel to capture both international and local lifestyle-driven demand.

"This acquisition is directly aligned with our European strategy," said Ryan Donn, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer, who leads Trinity's London office. "The Hoxton, Poblenou reinforces our platform's ability to execute in dynamic, creative urban neighborhoods. With The Standard London and Park Hyatt Zurich, this investment forms a deliberate multi-segment approach that will drive long-term value for our platform and our investors."

Barcelona remains one of Europe's strongest hospitality markets. Spain welcomed nearly 84 million visitors in 2024, and Barcelona continues to benefit from a highly diversified demand base and internationally recognized cultural appeal. Tight regulatory constraints on new hotel development have contributed to sustained occupancy and pricing power, particularly in high-demand districts such as 22@.

The Hoxton, Poblenou represents Trinity's third European acquisition since establishing its London office in 2023. Collectively, The Hoxton Poblenou, The Standard London, and Park Hyatt Zurich demonstrate Trinity's commitment to building scale across a range of hospitality segments, combining institutional luxury assets, design-centric lifestyle properties, and hotels embedded in high-growth creative markets. Trinity anticipates continued expansion across Europe as it advances its strategy with on-the-ground execution capability.

About Trinity Investments

Trinity is a global hospitality investment platform with a 29-year track record of acquiring, repositioning, and operating high-quality lodging assets in world-class markets. The firm is headquartered in Miami with offices in Los Angeles, London and Honolulu, and has deployed more than $10 billion across the United States, Mexico, Europe, and Japan. Trinity's strategy leverages deep sector expertise, long-standing brand and operating relationships, and a disciplined, hands-on approach to value creation. For more information, please visit www.trinityinvestments.com. For updates on Trinity's investment activity, follow Trinity on LinkedIn.

