Montreal, Quebec and Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Greybox Solutions Inc., a leading digital health company specializing in clinically validated chronic care management, today announced the official launch of its first reimbursed chronic care and remote patient monitoring (RPM/CCM) services for senior living in the United States, in partnership with Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM"), and Vigilant Care Monitoring LLC founded by Brian Schott, a California-based assisted living operator with a large network for national scale-up.

The initiative includes the opening of Greybox's U.S. operations and offices via the collaboration with Quantum eMotion in Irvine, California, positioning the company at the center of one of the most dynamic senior care, medical device and digital health ecosystems in North America.

Market Opportunity & Reimbursement Tailwinds

The U.S. senior living market is entering a structural inflection point. By 2030, nearly 93% of adults aged 65+ will live with at least one chronic condition, and ~79% with two or more, driving rising hospitalizations, falls, and polypharmacy while care teams face persistent workforce shortages (CDC). In response, CMS has expanded and clarified reimbursement pathways for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM), enabling senior living and home-based care models to generate recurring Medicare revenue through CPT codes 99453-99458 (RPM) and 99490/99439 (CCM) when supported by compliant technology and clinical workflows. These regulations explicitly encourage technology-enabled, value-based care that improves outcomes, reduces avoidable utilization, and supports care teams-without replacing human care-creating a win-win-win economic model for residents, families, providers, and operators.

A First-of-Its-Kind Reimbursed Model for Senior Living

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for the senior living sector:

a fully reimbursable, value-based chronic care management model, aligned with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) RPM and Chronic Care Management (CCM) reimbursement frameworks.

Through Greybox's TAKECARE platform, assisted living operators can now:

Monitor residents with multiple chronic conditions in real time

Automate clinical alerts, documentation, and care coordination

Enable compliant Medicare reimbursement for eligible residents

Reduce staff burden amid persistent workforce shortages

Improve safety, continuity of care, and family confidence

This model is being launched initially with Brian Schott's assisted living operations in California, with a clear roadmap to expand across his broader network and affiliated senior living groups after full validation of the commercial model and regulatory process.

Addressing a Critical Gap in Senior Living Care

Across the U.S., millions of senior living residents live with two or more chronic conditions, yet most facilities lack structured monitoring, automation, and reimbursed care coordination tools. At the same time, operators face unprecedented challenges:

Chronic staffing shortages

Rising clinical risk and regulatory pressure

Increasing acuity of residents

Limited access to scalable, technology-enabled care models

Greybox's value-based approach directly addresses these challenges by transforming chronic care from a cost center into a sustainable, reimbursed service line - creating a win-win-win for residents, care teams, and operators.

Clinically Validated, Secure by Design, Quantum-Ready

Greybox's TAKECARE platform builds on years of clinical validation in Canada, including deployments with leading academic and healthcare institutions in chronic disease management, mental health, and aging-in-place programs. These initiatives have demonstrated:

Significant reductions in emergency visits

Improved medication adherence

Better patient-reported outcomes (PROMs/PREMs)

Measurable efficiency gains for multidisciplinary care teams

In the United States, TAKECARE is deployed with enterprise-grade, quantum-safe cybersecurity architecture through Greybox's partnership with Quantum eMotion, integrating hardware-based quantum entropy into its cryptographic framework. This ensures :

HIPAA-aligned protection of sensitive health and behavioral data

High-assurance cryptographic key generation resistant to advanced and future-state attacks

Protection against "harvest-now, decrypt-later" threats targeting long-lived healthcare data

Cybersecurity resilience for AI-driven analytics, remote patient monitoring, and connected care ecosystems

This secure-by-design, quantum-ready approach is particularly critical for senior and vulnerable populations, where data integrity, identity protection, and long-term confidentiality are paramount. It directly aligns with growing U.S. federal and industry emphasis on healthcare cybersecurity, post-quantum preparedness, and trust in digital health infrastructure as care delivery increasingly shifts beyond traditional clinical settings.

Aligned With U.S. Policy and Regulatory Momentum

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for U.S. healthcare policy. Recent federal actions and CMS rule evolutions continue to encourage:

Expansion of home-based and community-based care

Adoption of remote patient monitoring and chronic care management

Value-based reimbursement models tied to outcomes and efficiency

Technology-enabled solutions that reduce risk, cost, and workforce strain

Greybox's U.S. model is fully aligned with this direction, enabling senior living operators to participate in reimbursed care delivery while supporting national goals of cost reduction, access, and quality improvement.

A Platform for Scale and Long-Term Growth

The collaboration with Brian Schott establishes a reference deployment designed to scale across:

Additional assisted living and RCFE networks in California

National senior living operators

Strategic healthcare and distribution partners

The parties have committed to a value-based commercialization framework, ensuring long-term alignment, shared incentives, and repeatable expansion across the senior living sector.

Leadership Commentary :

"This launch represents a turning point for senior living," said Pierre Bérubé, CEO of Greybox Solutions and board member. "For the first time, operators can deploy a clinically validated, secure, and reimbursed chronic care platform that improves resident safety, supports care teams, and generates sustainable revenue. With Quantum eMotion's quantum-safe security encryption services and Brian Schott's leadership in assisted living, we are laying the foundation for a new standard of care in the U.S."

"Healthcare data security is fundamental to trust and scale," said a Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion Corp. "This collaboration demonstrates how quantum-safe technologies can protect next-generation digital health platforms as they expand across North America."

"Senior living operators are under immense pressure," added Brian Schott. "This partnership finally gives us a practical, reimbursed solution that improves care quality while addressing staffing and operational realities. It has the potential to reshape how senior living delivers chronic care."

About Greybox Solutions Inc.

Greybox Solutions Inc. is a digital health company specializing in remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, and AI-enabled care coordination and productivity tools. Its TAKECARE platform supports patients, families, and care teams across chronic disease, mental health, and senior care pathways, with a strong focus on clinical validation, interoperability, and value-based care.

About Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC)

The Company aims to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please visit our website at https://www.quantumemotion.com.

About Vigilant Care Monitoring

Vigilant Care Monitoring, founded by Brian Schott, is a California-based assisted living operator with deep expertise in senior care operations and a broad network of facilities positioned for innovation and scale. Vigilant Care Monitoring's leadership focuses on improving resident safety, care quality, and operational sustainability through modern, technology-enabled models.

