Keller Williams Realty, LLC (KW), the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count, continues to expand across Europe. As momentum continues, KW has awarded a new master franchise in Bulgaria. As of November 30, the brand has 143 market centers and 9,630 agents across Europe.

Led by Regional Operating Principal Pascal Duffy, the KW franchise in Bulgaria is currently initializing operations.

"This year's historic international growth reflects a vision that began more than 42 years ago with our co-founder, Gary Keller one centered on empowering entrepreneurs," said William E. Soteroff, president, Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW), the international division of KW.

"Today, that vision is alive in every part of the world we serve, as we supply real estate agents with the models, systems, and culture they need to thrive," said Soteroff. "And, as we look ahead to 2026, we're focused on building on this momentum, expanding purposefully and investing in our leaders."

Year-to-Date Results (January to November 2025)

KWW has more than 17,600 international agents.

KWW agents closed over 76,700 units, up 3.5 percent over the previous year.

KWW agents closed 18.9 billion in sales volume, up 23.0 percent over 2024.

In 2025, KW expanded into eight international regions: Bulgaria, the Cayman Islands, El Salvador, Hungary, North Macedonia, Singapore, Uzbekistan, and Qatar.

"As we continue our rapid growth globally, we are excited to announce our twentieth KW master franchise in Europe, KW Bulgaria," said Soteroff.

In Q1'26, KW Bulgaria is expected to open its first market center.

"We are excited to welcome Pascal and his amazing leadership group to our KWW family," said Soteroff. "His global perspective and local market expertise will help advance agent success and entrepreneurial opportunity in Bulgaria."

Duffy is a seasoned real estate executive with more than 21 years of experience across European and Asian markets. Since 2014, he has served as the managing director of First Estates, a leading boutique real estate agency based in Sofia, Bulgaria, recognized for award-winning digital marketing and client service excellence.

"My vision for KW Bulgaria is to create a 'go-to' ecosystem where ambitious agents, progressive clients, and visionary developers meet," said Duffy. "KW is the launchpad for local talent to access global systems and elevate the entire industry's standard."

As of November 30, KWW has 267 market centers (outside of the U.S. and Canada) across more than 60 regions. KWW is currently exploring further expansion opportunities across Africa, Central and South America, Central and Eastern Europe, and throughout Asia.

Core criteria for new licensees begin with a qualified leadership team grounded in the Keller Williams culture. KWW also strives for stability in the government, banking, and judicial systems, and for a higher maturity level in the real estate market.

Outside of the U.S. and Canada, KWW's regions include Albania; Argentina; Aruba; Bahamas; Belize; Bermuda; Bolivia; Bonaire; Bulgaria; Cayman Islands; Colombia; Costa Rica; Curaçao; Cyprus; Czech Republic; Delhi NCR, India; Dominican Republic; Dubai, UAE; El Salvador; France; Germany; Greece; Guatemala; Guyana; Honduras; Hungary; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Jamaica; Japan; Luxembourg; Malaysia; Mexico; Monaco; Mongolia; Nicaragua; North Macedonia; Panama; Paraguay; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Puerto Rico; Qatar; Romania; São Paulo, Brazil; Saudi Arabia; Scotland; Serbia; Singapore; Sint Maarten; Slovenia; Southern Africa; Spain; Suriname; Thailand; Turkiye; Turks and Caicos; United Kingdom; Uruguay; Uzbekistan; and Vietnam.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams Realty, LLC is the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count. It has more than 1,000 market center offices and 159,000 affiliated agents. The franchise is No. 1 in units and sales volume in the U.S.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven, and education-based culture that rewards affiliated agents. For more information, visit kwri.kw.com.

