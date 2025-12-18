FedEx Employees Lead Cleanups Across Japan, Giving Back to Local Communities for a Cleaner, Greener Future

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world's largest express transportation companies, has completed a series of employee-led community cleanups, collectively removing approximately 360 kilograms of litter. As part of the company's ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and giving back to local communities, 113 FedEx employees collected trash from parks, roadsides, and beaches in multiple locations, in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba and Osaka.

"Working locally to protect the environment reflects a shared commitment to future generations," said Kei Alan Kubota, managing director of FedEx Japan. "At FedEx, we are dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve. This cleanup initiative embodies how we can actively support local areas by fostering cleaner, safer environments for everyone."

It is important to stop pollution at the source. Marine debris including plastic waste often begins on land. The total amount of plastic waste discharged from Japan into the ocean in Japan's FY2024 was estimated to reach approximately 13,000~31,000 tons. Plastic waste in the ocean remains an urgent environmental challenge, threatening marine life and ecosystems.1

This clean-up campaign reflects FedEx's culture of giving back, where team members are encouraged to volunteer through its global community engagement program, FedEx Cares.

1Ministry of the Environment, Government of Japan

