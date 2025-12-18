Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Übernahme von Weltraum-Technologie ins Portfolio?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.12.2025 17:48 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18


BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

- Annual Report for year ended 30 September 2025;

- Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting;

- Shareholder Circular relating to the Company's Tender Offer; and

- Form of Proxy relating to the Company's General Meeting.


These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2025 may also be viewed at:

www.blackrock.com/uk/brfi

The Shareholder Circular may also be viewed at:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/literature/shareholder-letters/blackrock-frontiers-investment-trust-plc-general-meeting-circular-2025.pdf


18 December 2025



Release
© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.