Monarch Air Group, LLC: Monarch Air Group Files Lawsuit Against Blade Urban Air Mobility and Trinity Air Medical

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Monarch Air Group, a leading provider of on-demand private jet charter, has filed a lawsuit against Blade Urban Air Mobility, Inc, d/b/a Blade Air Mobility (SRTA, formerly BLDE) and its subsidiary Trinity Air Medical. The lawsuit asserts claims including fraud, breach of contract and misrepresentation.

According to the complaint, Blade booked a time-sensitive private jet charter for organ transport, Blade's main line of business, with Monarch Air Group - its direct competitor - that included a 100% cancellation fee. Monarch alleges that it immediately secured the aircraft and crew. The complaint further states that Blade canceled the flight just two hours later, triggering the non-refundable fee, but did not pay. Monarch then charged Blade's credit card, but the complaint states that Blade submitted a chargeback containing false information to a major financial institution, with intent to defraud Monarch.

Monarch Air Group seeks recovery of the unpaid charter fees and other damages as outlined in the complaint.

The case number is 0:25-cv-62596-WPD, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida

For more information about Monarch Air Group, visit https://monarchairgroup.com .

Media Contact:

Christine Liriano, Director of Public Relations & Marketing

CL@monarchairgroup.com

(954) 829-3200

SOURCE: Monarch Air Group, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/monarch-air-group-files-lawsuit-against-blade-urban-air-mobility-and-trinity-1118994