Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 18 décembre/December 18, 2025) - The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, December 19, 2025.

Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l'indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 19 décembre 2025.

ADDITIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector ACM Allied Critical Metals Inc. Mining APXC Apex Critical Metals Corp. Mining ARS Ares Strategic Mining Inc. Mining CTTT Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. Technology PHOS First Phosphate Corp. Mining RAIL Railtown AI Technologies Inc Technology SANU Sanu Gold Corp. Mining

DELETIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector BNXT BioNxt Solutions Inc. Life Sciences CLTE Clara Technologies Corp. Technology PLTH Planet 13 Holdings Inc. Life Sciences QNTM Quantum BioPharma Ltd. Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Life Sciences WERX FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. Technology

Deletions from CSE 25 do not necessarily mean a deletion from the Composite.



Les suppressions de CSE 25 ne signifient pas nécessairement une suppression du composite.



For more information about the CSE 25 Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.

Pour plus d'information sur l'indice composé du CSE 25, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)