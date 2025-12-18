HK KURO GAMES LIMITED: Kuro Games Highlights Wuthering Waves Version 3.0 Update Coming Christmas Day and Celebrates Multiple Award Wins

Wuthering Waves' Most Significant Post-Launch Update to Date Begins an Epic Sci-Fi Romance and Features New Resonators, Content, Improvements, and More

HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2025detailed upcoming features coming to its award-winning action RPG Wuthering Waves in the Version 3.0 update, releasing on December 25, 2025. In addition, the studio has proudly announced that Wuthering Waves is the recipient of several new awards from The Game Awards, PlayStation, Google Play, and Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HMMA).

Wuthering Waves Version 3.0 marks the beginning of the next chapter in the game's episodic campaign, titled Chapter III, which tells an entrancing science fiction meets space romance story. Spanning two acts in its initial release, players will journey to several new areas and be able to embody new resonators: Lynae and Mornye. Several new events, including a Persona and Sonic collaboration with SEGA, plus new weapons, Echoes, challenges, and so much more await players in Wuthering Waves Version 3.0.





Watch the latest Wuthering Waves Version 3.0 Trailers and Preview Videos:

Official Trailer: YouTube | Download

"The Dev Team's Message | The Next Stop"

"Version 3.0 Preview Special Broadcast"

Version 3.0 Geographic Preview

TGA 2025 Promotion Video | Back-to-School Day

Version 3.0 Cinematic Short | Transfer Student

"By the end of 2025, we had received some awards, such as the PlayStation Partner and Users' Choice Awards, the HMMA Award, Google Play Best Ongoing Award, and, to our honour, most recently the Players' Voice Award at TGA 2025," said Kuro Games CEO and Wuthering Waves producer, Solon. "It's this perseverance that has fueled all of us on the dev team to our hearts into preparing for Version 3.0."

Solon continued, "The upcoming chapter will feature a blend of mechanical science fiction and space romance. We hope it will offer you a fresh and exciting experience. To make this happen, we've introduced a new exploration method and map style with new Resonators, new monsters, and a brand-new narrative set in Lahai-Roi. Are you ready to open the gate to Startorch Academy and step into Lahai-Roi? The next Chapter of Wuthering Waves awaits you ahead!"

Version 3.0 Overview

Titled "We Who See The Stars," the 3.0 update reveals that a bitter end is looming overhead; only God knows what calamities we'll face. Players must turn and face the night, setting it ablaze to conquer the challenges that await.

New Main Quests: Chapter III Act 1: What Burns Beneath Frostlands, Chapter III Act 2: Ode to the Second Sunrise





Chapter III Act 1: What Burns Beneath Frostlands, Chapter III Act 2: Ode to the Second Sunrise New Region: Welcome to Lahai-Roi, a warm, humid underground haven deep beneath the Roya Frostlands. Following an ancient polar shift that made Lahai-Roi Solaris's new pole, the changing climate drove the surface-dwelling Roya to migrate below. Long isolated, it became a refuge for extinct prehistoric life, which has since evolved into a unique and remarkably independent ecosystem.





Welcome to Lahai-Roi, a warm, humid underground haven deep beneath the Roya Frostlands. Following an ancient polar shift that made Lahai-Roi Solaris's new pole, the changing climate drove the surface-dwelling Roya to migrate below. Long isolated, it became a refuge for extinct prehistoric life, which has since evolved into a unique and remarkably independent ecosystem.

Let's Go to Startorch Academy: Login to claim Radiant Tide x10 and Crystal Solvent x10 via in-game mail. Take the sorting test for Astrites (https://startorch.kurogames-global.com/?lang=en).





Login to claim Radiant Tide x10 and Crystal Solvent x10 via in-game mail. (https://startorch.kurogames-global.com/?lang=en). New Utility: Expedition Motorbike





New Resonators: Lynae and Mornye





New Weapons: Spectrum Blaster, Starfield Calibrator, Synth Armament Series





New Echoes: Hyvatia, Reactor Husk





New Phantom Echoes: Phantom Twin Nova: Nebulous Cannon, Phantom Twin Nova: Collapsar Blade, Phantom: Chop Chop





New Sonata Effects: Pact of Neonlight Leap, Halo of Starry Radiance, Rite of Gilden Revelation





New High Difficulty Recurring Challenge: Doubled Pawns Matrix: Pilot





New Permanent Event: Operation: Frontier Renewal





New Tactical Hologram Challenge: Tactical Hologram: Dreamless





Special Events: Persona Sonic (Collab Event), Lahai-Roi Pioneers (Area Exploration Event), Capturing Starlight (Photo Collection Event), Gifts of Freshers Week (7-Day Login Event), Beyond the Waves: Lahai-Roi (Featured Exploration Event), Peaks of Prestige: Rekindled Duel (Echo Combat Event), Signs of a Silent Star (Leisure Event), Startorch Racing (Leisure Event), and Back to Solaris (Web Event).





Fan Creation Program: Solaris Supercup Series





Solaris Supercup Series Merchandise: Phoebe 1/7 Scale Figure (More details coming soon)





For the full Wuthering Waves Version 3.0 patch notes, please visit: https://wutheringwaves.kurogames.com/en/main/news/detail/3754 .

This month, Wuthering Waves won the following awards from some of the industry's most prestigious organisations:

The Game Awards (TGA) 2025 Players' Voice

PlayStation Partner Awards 2025 PARTNER AWARD

PlayStation Partner Awards 2025 USERS' CHOICE AWARD

Google Play 2025 Best Ongoing

Hollywood Music In Media Awards (Category: Song - Video Game (Console and PC)





As a token of gratitude to Wuthering Waves' global community of players, Kuro Games has gifted x1600 Astrite to players via in-game mail.

About Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves is a free-to-play cross-platform action RPG set on a post-cataclysmic sci-fi world. Players explore freely and engage in fast-paced combat built on dodges, parries, and team synergy. With its breathtaking visuals and layered storytelling, the game offers an immersive experience for both new and veteran players.

Wuthering Waves is available F2P on Windows PC via the official website , Steam , PlayStation 5 , Mac and iOS via the App Store , and Google Play .

For news and updates, join the community on Discord , and follow Wuthering Waves on X, YouTube , Facebook , and the official website .

ABOUT KURO GAMES

Founded in 2014, Kuro Games is dedicated to creating high-quality, original games that push boundaries and deliver innovative, enjoyable experiences.

Kuro Games developed Punishing: Gray Raven, which achieved over 30 million downloads worldwide. The studio's latest open-world ARPG, Wuthering Waves, continues to capture players' imaginations across the globe.

