Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 18 décembre/December 2025) - Effective immediately, ASEP Medical Holdings Inc. will be reinstated for trading.
The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.
_________________________________
En vigueur immédiatement, ASEP Medical Holdings Inc. sera rétabli pour le commerce.
La Société a rectifié la situation par défaut qui a donné lieu à la suspension.
|Effective Date/Date d'entrée en vigueur :
|Le 18 DEC 2025
|Symbol/symbole :
|ASEP
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.
Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)