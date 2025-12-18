Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 18 décembre/December 2025) - Effective immediately, ASEP Medical Holdings Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

En vigueur immédiatement, ASEP Medical Holdings Inc. sera rétabli pour le commerce.

La Société a rectifié la situation par défaut qui a donné lieu à la suspension.

Effective Date/Date d'entrée en vigueur : Le 18 DEC 2025 Symbol/symbole : ASEP

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)