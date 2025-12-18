VisionWave Holdings, Inc.: VisionWave Holdings Acquires Solar Drone Ltd., Advancing Autonomous Systems for Defense and Critical Infrastructure

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company"), a multi-domain technology company building next-generation autonomous robotics, RF imaging, and AI-driven sensing, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Solar Drone Ltd., adding a field-proven, AI-powered autonomous aerial platform designed for persistent operations across defense, security, and energy infrastructure.

The transaction closed on December 15, 2025, pursuant to the previously disclosed Share Purchase Agreement with BladeRanger Ltd. (TASE: BLRN), with details reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 17, 2025.

A Strategic Platform Expansion

The acquisition of Solar Drone strengthens VisionWave's autonomous mission systems and energy-infrastructure automation capabilities, adding a field-proven robotic platform for persistent, large-area operations with minimal human intervention.

With Solar Drone, VisionWave extends its technology stack across multiple verticals:

- Autonomous aerial capabilities designed for perimeter security, base protection, and operations in GPS-challenged or high-risk environments, with a pathway for potential integration into VisionWave's RF-imaging and AI-driven perception architecture. Energy & Industrial Automation - A strategic entry into the global solar operations and maintenance market through autonomous inspection and cleaning robotics for utility-scale solar assets, which may support improved efficiency, safety, and asset performance.

Multi-Domain Autonomy - A complementary aerial platform that supports VisionWave's broader autonomy roadmap, extending its capabilities across ground, aerial, and sensor-fusion systems.





Transaction Overview

Under the terms of the transaction, VisionWave acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Solar Drone Ltd. in exchange for:

1,500,000 shares of VisionWave common stock, and

of VisionWave common stock, and 300,000 pre-funded common stock purchase warrants, exercisable at a nominal price of $0.01 per share.

The transaction includes a value-protection mechanism designed to ensure total consideration of $21.6 million, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the definitive agreements.

The securities were issued in a private placement exempt from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Regulation D promulgated thereunder.

Leadership Commentary

Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave, commented:

"The completion of the Solar Drone acquisition marks an important inflection point for VisionWave. This is not a standalone asset, but a platform capability that strengthens our autonomous robotics roadmap across defense, security, and critical infrastructure. We believe Solar Drone may accelerate our ability to deploy intelligent, mission-ready systems at scale."

Path Forward

With the acquisition completed, VisionWave will now focus on:

Solar Drone's autonomy stack into VisionWave's AI-driven sensing and control architecture; Advancing commercial engagement with potential defense, security, and energy-infrastructure customers in Europe, the United States, and other strategic markets; and

Continuing its acquisition-led growth strategy, selectively pursuing synergistic technologies that expand VisionWave's multi-domain autonomy platform.





VisionWave expects to file the required historical financial statements of Solar Drone Ltd. and related pro forma financial information within the applicable SEC timeframe.

About Solar Drone Ltd.

Solar Drone, now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, designs and deploys autonomous robotic systems for large-scale industrial and renewable energy applications, combining AI-driven autonomy, mission automation, and energy-efficient aerial platforms to deliver persistent, scalable performance in real-world environments.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV)

VisionWave is a technology company focused on autonomous robotics, RF imaging, AI-powered sensing, and mission-critical automation for defense, energy, and industrial markets. The Company is building a multi-domain autonomy platform designed to operate across air, ground, and sensor-fusion environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

