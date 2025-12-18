CBIZ, Inc.: CBIZ Announces Several New Strategic Leadership Appointments to Drive Ongoing Growth

Cleveland, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ), a leading national professional services advisor, announced the appointment of three new senior leaders to help further advance the company's growth strategy, including:

Bruce Ditman - National Leader, Industries

David Fisher - Vice President, Artificial Intelligence

Marina Margarucci - National Leader, Private Client Services

These appointments represent CBIZ's continued investment in the company's stated strategic growth priority areas and further reinforce the breadth of services and depth of expertise it delivers to clients. Each executive is a proven leader in their area of expertise and reflects CBIZ's continued ability to attract and retain top talent in the marketplace.

Chris Spurio, President, CBIZ Financial Services, said, "Our business continues to require that we continually add and promote top-tier talent that can help anticipate and deliver on our clients' evolving needs, so we are incredibly pleased to further reinforce our ability to do just that through these strategic hires. By adding national leadership for industry specialization, accelerating our capabilities in AI, and strengthening our Private Client Services offering, we are positioning CBIZ to support clients with greater insights, foresight and strategic value."

Leader Bios

Bruce Ditman - National Leader, Industries

A strategic growth executive with more than 20 years of professional services experience, Ditman brings deep expertise in industry strategy, growth leadership, and go-to-market execution. Ditman joins CBIZ from Chief Seconds, LLC, a professional services growth consultancy firm, where he served as Founder and Managing Partner. Prior to that role, he served as Chief Marketing Officer of Marcum LLP from 2010 to 2021.

Ditman's strategic mindset, collaborative leadership, and proven ability to drive innovation make him an ideal leader to advance CBIZ's industry specialization and deliver greater value to CBIZ clients.

"CBIZ is primed to scale and grow," said Ditman. "What excites me most about joining CBIZ is the incredible opportunity, both for our clients and for our talented team members. I look forward to collaborating across our company bringing industry-specific insight to turn opportunities into accelerated growth."

David Fisher - Vice President, Artificial Intelligence

A technology and innovation leader with extensive experience in AI strategy and enterprise transformation, Fisher brings a proven track record of advancing large-scale initiatives that drive insight, efficiency, quality, and client impact. He joins CBIZ from KPMG LLP, where he led the Global Audit Incubation Hub and developed AI products for more than 80,000 professionals across 140 member firms.

Fisher's expertise in AI-led transformation and experience advising some of the world's largest companies will accelerate CBIZ's enterprise AI strategy, helping to deliver innovative solutions and stronger outcomes for clients.

"AI is transforming how professional services firms operate and deliver value," said Fisher. "CBIZ's commitment to innovation and its focus on using technology to enhance both the client experience and the work we do represents a tremendous opportunity. I'm excited to help lead that journey."

Marina Margarucci - National Leader, Private Client Services

A seasoned financial services leader with expertise in multigenerational family advisory and wealth stewardship, Margarucci now serves as Managing Director and National Leader of CBIZ's Private Client Services Practice. She brings years of experience in providing tailored, white glove service to families, helping them preserve their generational wealth through effective tax strategies.

Margarucci's expertise in tax and estate planning, investment management, and customized family structures enables her to deliver strategic solutions that support long-term financial success and legacy preservation.

"I'm honored to take on this expanded role leading CBIZ's Private Client Services Practice," said Margarucci. "I look forward to working together across our teams to offer personalized, strategic advice that supports families in reaching their financial objectives and safeguarding their legacies for future generations."

