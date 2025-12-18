Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for November 2025.

November 2025 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.3 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $507 million;

CSE issuers completed 101 financings that raised an aggregate $172 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from four new companies, including one fundamental change of an existing issuer, bringing total listed securities to 742 as at November 30, 2025.

"We are pleased to see continued solid investor interest in CSE securities, driven in part by near-record gold prices," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "At the same time, we are attracting new listings from innovative companies across a broad range of industry sectors. The month of November featured new listings from a mining company that joined us from another Canadian exchange, a sustainability-oriented crypto company, a technology company focused on data capture, and a biotech company developing unique drug-delivery technologies."

What's On at the CSE

The CSE team looks forward to returning to the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) taking place on January 25-26, 2026. The annual conference, presented by Cambridge House International, features approximately 120 keynote speakers and 300 exhibiting mining companies, including many CSE-listed firms. With gold prices above US$4,000 an ounce and financing conditions improving, the atmosphere this year is anticipated to be highly positive. Attendees are invited to visit the CSE at booth #612 on the conference floor.

Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine

The December 2025 issue of Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine is available to read for free here. Titled "The Global Issue", the magazine profiles nine CSE-listed companies tackling global challenges related to defence, healthcare, technology and much more. Readers will learn about ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (METX), SNDL Inc. (SNDL), Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG), Sparc AI Inc. (SPAI), Hydrograph Clean Power Inc. (HG), Nuclear Vision Limited (NUKV), Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. (CTTT), Inflection Resources Ltd. (AUCU), and Military Metals Corp. (MILI). The magazine also features excerpts from a podcast interview with Nandini Sukumar, the CEO of the World Federation Of Exchanges (which the CSE joined last year), and a Q&A with Max Cunningham, Managing Director of the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX), who talks about his vision for the NSX and the anticipated benefits of its partnership with the CSE.

Interview with Richard Carleton

Richard Carleton's annual year-end interview has been posted on the CSE website. Over the course of a wide-ranging conversation, Mr. Carleton provided his thoughts on the state of the capital markets, driving growth at the NSX, the evolving competitive environment for exchanges in Canada, regulatory matters impacting issuers, and more. The interview is available here.

New Listings in November 2025

LIR Life Sciences Corp. (SKNY) - Fundamental Change

Stinger Resources Inc. (STNG)

Bitzero Holdings Inc. (BITZ.U)

Encore Technologies Corp. (ENCR)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

Website: https://thecse.com/

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

CSE's "The Exchange for Entrepreneurs" Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/

Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

X (Twitter): https://x.com/CSE_News

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278544

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)