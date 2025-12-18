Syra Health Appoints Healthcare Executive and Former U.S. Marine Gregory R. Alexander as Chief Executive Officer to Drive Growth

Proven C-Suite Leader with Track Record of Scaling Healthcare Organizations Joins Syra Health to Accelerate Market Expansion and Industry Impact

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (OTCQB: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare solutions company dedicated to powering better health outcomes through prevention-focused, accessible, and affordable solutions, announced today the appointment of Gregory R. Alexander as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 5, 2026.

Alexander's career has been defined by consistently driving growth and exceeding financial targets. A C-suite executive with more than two decades of P&L experience, he has led high-impact growth initiatives, directed operational excellence, and spearheaded strategic change across managed care, population health, and healthcare technology organizations. His leadership approach was shaped through service in the United States Marine Corps, where he served as Battalion Communications Officer and completed multiple tours of duty.

"After an extensive national search, we are pleased to welcome Greg to drive the Company's growth," said Dr. Avutu Reddy, speaking on behalf of the Syra Health Board of Directors. "Greg's exceptional track record includes expanding markets, tripling sales, and achieving #1 industry rankings at billion-dollar healthcare organizations. We believe his deep expertise in Medicare, Medicaid, and population health, combined with the discipline he developed as a U.S. Marine Corps officer, positions him to accelerate our growth strategy and deliver meaningful value for shareholders, clients, and the communities we serve."

As Syra Health's population health solutions continue to achieve strong year-over-year growth, Alexander brings extensive experience in Medicare Advantage and Medicaid markets, where Syra's customers operate, along with deep expertise in population health services, having overseen operations with revenues ranging from $45 million to $1.5 billion.

Most recently, Alexander served as Senior Vice President of Commercial at Ellipsis Health, a voice AI company serving the healthcare and life sciences industries. Prior to that, as Chief Growth Officer at CitizensRx, a $500 million pharmacy benefits manager, Alexander implemented a targeted growth strategy and tripled sales while judiciously managing budgets. At Lumeris, a $1.5 billion population health company, he expanded operations from three to 11 markets while growing Medicare Advantage membership by over 20% annually.

"I'm honored to join Syra Health at this key moment in the company's growth trajectory. The company's commitment to delivering customizable solutions that are affordable, accessible, and prevention-focused aligns perfectly with my passion for improving outcomes and creating value across the healthcare ecosystem," said Alexander. "I'm excited to work with the talented team, board, and partners to accelerate growth, expand our market presence, and deliver even greater value for our customers, shareholders, and the communities we serve."

As a Carmel, Indiana-based company, Syra Health is proud to welcome a long-time Carmel resident who knows the community and appreciates Syra's commitment to Indiana. Alexander has led major healthcare initiatives throughout Indiana, including serving as Market President at Evolent Health, supporting Indiana University Health System's $600 million health plan with 185,000 members, and as Executive Director launching WellCare's Medicare Advantage business in Indiana.

Alexander holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from Virginia Tech and serves on the Hamilton County Hospital Association Board.

