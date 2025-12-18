Anzeige
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Dec-2025 / 17:01 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

18 December 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  18 December 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:          56,850 
 
Highest price paid per share:            123.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             119.00p 
 
                           121.3733p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,174,716 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,566,860 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,566,860 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      121.3733p                        56,850

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
634             120.00          08:48:46         00366423358TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             120.00          08:48:46         00366423359TRLO1     XLON 
 
353             119.80          08:48:47         00366423371TRLO1     XLON 
 
296             119.80          08:48:47         00366423372TRLO1     XLON 
 
353             119.80          08:48:47         00366423373TRLO1     XLON 
 
21              119.80          09:05:28         00366435120TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             119.80          09:05:47         00366435338TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             119.80          09:06:26         00366435763TRLO1     XLON 
 
38              120.00          09:07:01         00366436151TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             120.00          09:07:01         00366436152TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             120.80          09:25:28         00366450043TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             120.20          09:25:28         00366450044TRLO1     XLON 
 
12              120.60          09:36:01         00366458539TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             120.60          09:36:01         00366458540TRLO1     XLON 
 
680             120.20          09:38:14         00366460455TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             120.80          09:41:40         00366463862TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             120.80          09:46:18         00366469498TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             120.40          10:11:44         00366485837TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             120.40          10:11:44         00366485838TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             120.00          10:28:38         00366486655TRLO1     XLON 
 
208             120.40          10:28:38         00366486656TRLO1     XLON 
 
32              120.40          10:28:38         00366486657TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             120.00          10:28:43         00366486660TRLO1     XLON 
 
141             120.40          10:46:29         00366487304TRLO1     XLON 
 
85              120.40          10:46:29         00366487305TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             120.40          10:46:29         00366487306TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             120.40          10:47:01         00366487310TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              120.40          10:47:15         00366487317TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             120.40          10:47:28         00366487329TRLO1     XLON 
 
674             120.00          10:47:29         00366487330TRLO1     XLON 
 
45              120.00          10:59:46         00366487708TRLO1     XLON 
 
119             119.80          11:06:03         00366487925TRLO1     XLON 
 
376             119.80          11:06:03         00366487926TRLO1     XLON 
 
115             119.80          11:06:03         00366487927TRLO1     XLON 
 
139             119.60          11:09:25         00366488099TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             119.60          11:09:25         00366488100TRLO1     XLON 
 
696             119.40          12:03:33         00366489772TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             119.00          12:03:34         00366489778TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             119.00          12:05:00         00366489945TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             119.00          12:05:00         00366489946TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             119.60          12:06:57         00366490088TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             119.20          12:13:21         00366490376TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             119.20          12:19:03         00366490790TRLO1     XLON 
 
168             119.20          12:19:03         00366490791TRLO1     XLON 
 
305             119.40          12:20:29         00366490836TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              119.40          12:20:29         00366490837TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             119.40          12:20:29         00366490838TRLO1     XLON 
 
679             119.20          12:20:29         00366490839TRLO1     XLON 
 
31              119.40          12:20:32         00366490840TRLO1     XLON 
 
136             119.40          12:20:38         00366490841TRLO1     XLON 
 
181             119.40          12:20:38         00366490842TRLO1     XLON 
 
253             119.40          12:20:44         00366490872TRLO1     XLON 
 
172             119.40          12:20:44         00366490873TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             119.40          12:21:11         00366490894TRLO1     XLON 
 
188             119.40          12:21:11         00366490895TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              119.40          12:22:23         00366490916TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             119.40          12:22:23         00366490917TRLO1     XLON 
 
67              119.40          12:22:32         00366490919TRLO1     XLON 
 
173             119.40          12:22:32         00366490920TRLO1     XLON 
 
173             119.40          12:22:32         00366490921TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             119.20          12:22:32         00366490922TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              119.60          12:40:24         00366491248TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             119.60          12:40:59         00366491258TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              119.60          13:08:52         00366491872TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             120.00          13:27:53         00366492415TRLO1     XLON 
 
369             120.00          13:27:53         00366492416TRLO1     XLON 
 
672             119.60          13:30:01         00366492521TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              119.60          13:30:01         00366492522TRLO1     XLON 
 
1048             120.40          13:32:00         00366492729TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2025 12:01 ET (17:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
