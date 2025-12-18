DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 18-Dec-2025 / 17:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 18 December 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 18 December 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 56,850 Highest price paid per share: 123.60p Lowest price paid per share: 119.00p 121.3733p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,174,716 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,566,860 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,566,860 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 121.3733p 56,850

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 634 120.00 08:48:46 00366423358TRLO1 XLON 648 120.00 08:48:46 00366423359TRLO1 XLON 353 119.80 08:48:47 00366423371TRLO1 XLON 296 119.80 08:48:47 00366423372TRLO1 XLON 353 119.80 08:48:47 00366423373TRLO1 XLON 21 119.80 09:05:28 00366435120TRLO1 XLON 400 119.80 09:05:47 00366435338TRLO1 XLON 100 119.80 09:06:26 00366435763TRLO1 XLON 38 120.00 09:07:01 00366436151TRLO1 XLON 300 120.00 09:07:01 00366436152TRLO1 XLON 523 120.80 09:25:28 00366450043TRLO1 XLON 659 120.20 09:25:28 00366450044TRLO1 XLON 12 120.60 09:36:01 00366458539TRLO1 XLON 200 120.60 09:36:01 00366458540TRLO1 XLON 680 120.20 09:38:14 00366460455TRLO1 XLON 166 120.80 09:41:40 00366463862TRLO1 XLON 200 120.80 09:46:18 00366469498TRLO1 XLON 200 120.40 10:11:44 00366485837TRLO1 XLON 498 120.40 10:11:44 00366485838TRLO1 XLON 651 120.00 10:28:38 00366486655TRLO1 XLON 208 120.40 10:28:38 00366486656TRLO1 XLON 32 120.40 10:28:38 00366486657TRLO1 XLON 651 120.00 10:28:43 00366486660TRLO1 XLON 141 120.40 10:46:29 00366487304TRLO1 XLON 85 120.40 10:46:29 00366487305TRLO1 XLON 200 120.40 10:46:29 00366487306TRLO1 XLON 100 120.40 10:47:01 00366487310TRLO1 XLON 57 120.40 10:47:15 00366487317TRLO1 XLON 100 120.40 10:47:28 00366487329TRLO1 XLON 674 120.00 10:47:29 00366487330TRLO1 XLON 45 120.00 10:59:46 00366487708TRLO1 XLON 119 119.80 11:06:03 00366487925TRLO1 XLON 376 119.80 11:06:03 00366487926TRLO1 XLON 115 119.80 11:06:03 00366487927TRLO1 XLON 139 119.60 11:09:25 00366488099TRLO1 XLON 544 119.60 11:09:25 00366488100TRLO1 XLON 696 119.40 12:03:33 00366489772TRLO1 XLON 669 119.00 12:03:34 00366489778TRLO1 XLON 635 119.00 12:05:00 00366489945TRLO1 XLON 634 119.00 12:05:00 00366489946TRLO1 XLON 624 119.60 12:06:57 00366490088TRLO1 XLON 662 119.20 12:13:21 00366490376TRLO1 XLON 600 119.20 12:19:03 00366490790TRLO1 XLON 168 119.20 12:19:03 00366490791TRLO1 XLON 305 119.40 12:20:29 00366490836TRLO1 XLON 19 119.40 12:20:29 00366490837TRLO1 XLON 300 119.40 12:20:29 00366490838TRLO1 XLON 679 119.20 12:20:29 00366490839TRLO1 XLON 31 119.40 12:20:32 00366490840TRLO1 XLON 136 119.40 12:20:38 00366490841TRLO1 XLON 181 119.40 12:20:38 00366490842TRLO1 XLON 253 119.40 12:20:44 00366490872TRLO1 XLON 172 119.40 12:20:44 00366490873TRLO1 XLON 200 119.40 12:21:11 00366490894TRLO1 XLON 188 119.40 12:21:11 00366490895TRLO1 XLON 58 119.40 12:22:23 00366490916TRLO1 XLON 177 119.40 12:22:23 00366490917TRLO1 XLON 67 119.40 12:22:32 00366490919TRLO1 XLON 173 119.40 12:22:32 00366490920TRLO1 XLON 173 119.40 12:22:32 00366490921TRLO1 XLON 641 119.20 12:22:32 00366490922TRLO1 XLON 8 119.60 12:40:24 00366491248TRLO1 XLON 200 119.60 12:40:59 00366491258TRLO1 XLON 1 119.60 13:08:52 00366491872TRLO1 XLON 623 120.00 13:27:53 00366492415TRLO1 XLON 369 120.00 13:27:53 00366492416TRLO1 XLON 672 119.60 13:30:01 00366492521TRLO1 XLON 1 119.60 13:30:01 00366492522TRLO1 XLON 1048 120.40 13:32:00 00366492729TRLO1 XLON

