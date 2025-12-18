Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Bracewell LLP announced today that Daniel S. Connolly and Jason M. Jean have each been elected to serve a three-year term on Bracewell's management committee, effective January 1, 2026.

Daniel S. Connolly - Managing partner of Bracewell's New York office, Connolly will be serving a fourth term on the management committee. A trial and appellate lawyer with a background that includes high-profile positions in the Office of the Manhattan District Attorney and the New York Mayor's Office, Connolly represents clients in diverse industries such as banking, construction and pharmaceuticals in a wide spectrum of white-collar defense and regulatory compliance investigations, as well as bankruptcy, class action and complex commercial litigation cases. Connolly recently earned the Client Service Excellence Award at the 2025 IrishCentral Legal Elite Awards.

Jason M. Jean - Resident in the firm's Houston office, Jean will be serving his first term on the committee. Jean is experienced in advising public and private businesses, including private equity and credit investors, on all components of the energy value chain with respect to mergers and other business combinations, asset and stock purchases and sales, restructurings and joint ventures. His capital markets experience extends to representation of issuers, underwriters and placement agents on a variety of debt and equity offerings, including initial public offerings. Jean's practice also includes advising businesses on corporate governance and compliance issues.





About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

