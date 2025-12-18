The Palace Company: A New Chapter for Palazzo Firenze

Palazzo Firenze by Baglioni Hotels & Resorts undergoes restyling to honor its historic legacy

FLORENCE, IT / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Palazzo Firenze by Baglioni Hotels & Resorts has begun a comprehensive restyling project aimed at elevating the property's luxury hospitality offering while preserving the architectural uniqueness that defines its character.

The restyling preserves the historic soul of Palazzo Ciofi-Jacometti. Architectural elements protected by heritage authorities - such as the overall design of the building, mural decorations and frescoes, original doors in common areas, and ceilings - will remain intact, ensuring the building's authenticity and timeless elegance endure. Click here to see more photos.

Studio Marco Piva is leading the project, offering expertise in enhancing architectural heritage as well as integrated designs for architecture, interiors, and custom furnishings.

"Palazzo Firenze by Baglioni Hotels & Resorts embodies the intersection of history, art, and Italian hospitality," said Massimo Baldo, Vice President of The Palace Company in Europe and Asia. "With this restyling, we want to celebrate its heritage and, at the same time, offer a guest experience that combines historical charm and contemporary style."

The works include the restoration and renovation of furnishings throughout the building, the introduction of new high-quality finishes and a new lighting concept in the rooms on the second and third floors, and the complete renovation of the bathrooms, with the aim of further enhancing guest comfort and experience.

The project will also include common areas. The restyling will give the breakfast room and restaurant contemporary elegance, the bar a new, sophisticated character, and the lobby a warm, refined ambiance. A new lighting and furnishing project will enhance the Music Room, highlighting its unique atmosphere while preserving its historical identity.

With this restyling, the property is being renovated, reinforcing The Palace Company's commitment to hospitality that combines innovation and excellence, while respecting Florence's extraordinary architectural heritage.

"At Palazzo Firenze by Baglioni Hotels & Resorts, we are privileged to operate in a residence of inestimable cultural value and a symbol of Florentine elegance. This restyling is an act of protection and enhancement of a historic property aimed at meeting the expectations of guests who love contemporary luxury. We are deeply committed to preserving the soul of Palazzo Ciofi-Jacometti as we write its future," Baldo said.

"The restyling project for Palazzo Ciofi-Jacometti, located in the heart of Florence, a city that symbolizes the Renaissance and eternal beauty, is a concrete example of the dialogue between eras. Time does not erase, but rather transforms. Our goal is to weave the past and the future into a single fabric of light, matter, and memory, breathing new life into a space that embodies the style and refined hospitality of Baglioni Hotels & Resorts," said Marco Piva, architect and co-founder of Studio Marco Piva.

In spring 2026, Baglioni Hotels & Resorts will open the newly renovated Palazzo Firenze, confirming its status as one of the city's most iconic locations and marking a new chapter in its history.

About The Palace Company

The Palace Company is synonymous with luxury and unparalleled hospitality. The distinguished conglomerate currently comprises four distinct brands: Baglioni Hotels & Resorts, a luxurious collection of European plan hotels and resorts in Italy, and an all-inclusive natural island resort in the Maldives; the luxury, all-inclusive Palace Resorts in Cancun, Playa del Carmen & Cozumel; the family-friendly all-inclusive Moon Palace Resorts in Cancun & Ocho Rios, Jamaica; and the 5-diamond, adults-only Le Blanc Spa Resorts in Cancun & Los Cabos.

Studio Marco Piva

Based in Milan, Studio Marco Piva is a creative and academic design laboratory specializing in urban master plans, architecture, and interior and industrial design. The studio focuses on materials, technologies, and sustainability. The Heritage and Monumental Buildings division carries out high-end hospitality projects in Italy and abroad. They enhance and regenerate historic buildings, transforming them into new urban symbols. Their goal: to preserve the past, safeguard the present, and design the future. Contact:

