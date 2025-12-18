Tandem Global and Its Partners Are Launching a New Call for the Empower Innovation Challenge To Support Innovative Projects for MSMEs in Central America

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Representatives from the U.S. Department of State, through tandem Global and its partners: the Núcleo de Biotecnología de Caurauma (NBC), Baastel, IncubatecUFRO, and La Redde Innovación eImpacto (La RED), launch the Empower Innovation Challenge (EIC) 2026, an online competition aimed at selecting innovative solutions in Central America that strengthen MSMEs to scale their businesses.

The Empower Innovation Challenge (EIC), funded by the U.S. Department of State (DoS) and implemented by the Assistance Coordination Office of the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs (WHA/AC) is a unique innovation competition designed for non-profit organizations, focusing on strengthening micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to enhance their competitiveness and promote regional economic growth.

Through this competition, the EIC will award 15 grants of USD 80,000 each in non-reimbursable funds per organization to strengthen innovative projects that empower micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, helping them expand their reach through training, access to networks, and partnership opportunities with local and international companies. Additionally, the 15 awardees will be granted membership in La RED de Innovación e Impacto.

Applicant organizations must propose projects in one of these six Central American countries: Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Costa Rica, or Panama. Participating projects may be from private non-profit organizations, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), private universities, and non-profit higher education institutions, supporting innovative solutions that promote economic growth in the following priority sectors: agriculture, livestock, agribusiness, food and beverages, fishing, tourism, creative services, technologies, light and small manufacturing, textiles, and logistics.

The application period for the challenge will be open until January 11, 2026.

Organizations that are open to apply can access the application form and participation criteria here: https://www.eiclared.org/ .

For more information about the initiative: https://www.eiclared.org/ and https://laredinnovacionimpacto.com/

For additional inquiries, please contact us: EIC@tandemglobal.org

About the organizers of the EIC

Tandem Global

At Tandem Global (formerly the Wildlife Habitat Council and World Environment Center), we provide the know-how and the network to move business and the environment together, in harmony. We work across sectors and at all levels of organizations to facilitate long-term and lasting impact on all aspects of our natural world. From field operations to boardrooms and beyond, corporate leaders turn to Tandem Global for impact strategies and resilient solutions that can support a better future.

https://tandemglobal.org/

TheLa Red de Innovación e Impacto (La RED)

La RED is an initiative that brings together both for-profit and non-profit organizations to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with the aim of promoting economic growth and prosperity in the Latin American region. Founded in 2014, La RED emerged from a selection process of organizations that have accelerated the development of sustainable businesses and promoted economic growth in the region. Initially funded by the U.S. Department of State, the project was executed by Tandem Global?in collaboration with its partners Le Groupe-conseil baastel ltée (Baastel) and RioSlum Studio until June 2021. Since July 2021, La RED has been led by its own organizations and coordinated by the Núcleo de Biotecnología Curauma (NBC) at the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Valparaíso in Chile.?

?https://laredinnovacionimpacto.com/

Núcleo Biotecnología de Curauma (NBC)

The Núcleo Biotecnología Curauma Center (NBC), part of the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Valparaíso (PUCV), is an R+D+i center with over 15 years of experience in technological development, innovation and technology transfer. The NBC main goal is to support companies, especially MSMEs, in improving their productivity and competitiveness through technological based solutions.??

The center has pioneered projects like CompiteMAS, which has allowed NBC to position itself as a key player in the region's productive transformation, strengthening public-private networks and driving innovation in companies.?

NBC's track record includes managing competitive R&D contracts, public tenders, international cooperation projects, and delivering certified training programs since its founding in 2010. NBC created a competitiveness indicator for SMEs, called CompiteMAS indicator, which allows measuring competitiveness including economic, environmental and social areas.?

Throughout 14 years NBC has expanded its lines of work and specialization, addressing projects with innovation, and social impact, consolidating a portfolio of 500 projects executed with excellent results. Through all its activities and services, NBC seeks to make local SMEs more productive, and competitive.?

http://nbcpucv.cl

IncubatecUFRO

IncubatecUFRO is the incubator of the Universidad de La Frontera, the leading business incubator and accelerator in southern Chile, working with more than 250 companies and entrepreneurs annually. Its objective is to foster and strengthen entrepreneurial initiatives with differentiating and/or innovative factors through networking, access to networks, and access to specialized resources and services. Over the last five years, the program has focused on boosting national entrepreneurship and innovation field. Articulating collaboration with strategic support networks for entrepreneurs. Thus, IncubatecUFRO is currently supporting early-stage, expansion-, and scaling-up companies through specialized incubation services and the coordination of business boards with a focus on strengthening innovative value propositions. It also addresses gaps in areas such as business management, marketing and sales, raising private capital, and internationalization, thereby achieving a greater impact on the commercial growth and internationalization of its business portfolio.?

https://incubatecufro.cl/

Le Groupe-conseil baastel ltée (Baastel)

Baastel is recognized for its quality services in Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E), Results-based Management (RBM), strategic planning, project and program management, and building individual and institutional capacity in these areas. Baastel's outstanding reputation in the field is built on a record of international and national successes, and expertise that is backed by attention to detail, quality, transparency and neutrality.?

https://baastel.com

