South Bend, Ancora, Notre Dame Launch Colfax Corner Project to Advance Downtown Innovation District and Drive High-skill Jobs

SOUTH BEND, IN / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Today, the City of South Bend's Redevelopment Commission pledged financial support for the development of Colfax Corner, a new 202,000-square-foot research and innovation hub led by Ancora in collaboration with the University of Notre Dame. The city's financial support comes through an Innovation Development District (IDD) bond, which will be repaid by incremental tax revenue generated by the project. The IDD is a novel partnership between the City of South Bend and the State of Indiana that will be an asset for attracting additional jobs and investment into the community.

Rendering of Colfax Corner courtesy of Gensler.

Colfax Corner represents the first phase of the DTSB Tech and Talent District, and was envisioned by the Downtown 2045 Plan to serve as a catalyst for broader revitalization activities.

The project will feature a restored South Bend Tribune building and an adjoining modern research and office facility. The two will be linked on the second floor, and together frame an outdoor public plaza designed for events, pop-up programming and everyday use. Vertical construction is anticipated to begin in summer 2026, with completion expected by summer 2028.

By locating more than 400 high-tech jobs to downtown South Bend and engaging the community with an active calendar of programming and events, Colfax Corner will spark renewed energy in the city, with a projected $750 million direct impact to the local economy over the next 10 years.

"This project shows what's possible when a university, private partners and a city pull in the same direction - innovation speeds up, talent sticks and opportunity widens for South Bend," said Josh Parker, chairman and CEO of Ancora, an investment management firm that partners with universities to deliver projects that support academic, research and community goals. Ancora is the development, construction, asset and property manager for the project.

More than a real estate project, Colfax Corner is the product of cross-sector collaboration among Notre Dame, Ancora, the City of South Bend, the State of Indiana, Lilly Endowment Inc. and the Judd Leighton Foundation. The announcement follows a $30 million grant from Lilly Endowment through its College and Community Collaboration program, aimed at fueling job creation, economic growth and improved quality of life in Indiana's college towns.

"We are grateful for the support Colfax Corner has received from our public and nonprofit partners," said Shannon Cullinan, executive vice president of Notre Dame. "Together with other new developments in downtown South Bend, we look forward to the positive impact this project will have on advancing our region."

Notre Dame, as the anchor tenant, will work alongside Ancora to attract world-class research and talent while also welcoming educational programs, events, and dining and retail experiences - creating a vibrant district where innovation connects with the broader community. The district will also host ethics and leadership training through Holy Cross College and youth and early childhood programming through South Bend City Church.

"We are proud to partner with Ancora and the University of Notre Dame on this transformative investment in the heart of South Bend," South Bend Mayor James Mueller said. "This game-changing project will not only reshape the landscape of our downtown, but also catalyze shared growth in our community."

The Tribune building, acquired by Notre Dame in 2023 to preserve it from demolition, will undergo full historic restoration to provide classroom, research and innovation space. The new adjacent building will strengthen downtown South Bend as a hub for technological advancement and collaboration.

Phase Two of the project will expand west across Lafayette Boulevard, further extending the district's economic and cultural reach.

To learn more about the project, visit www.colfaxcorner.com.

###

Contact: Erin Blasko, associate director of media relations at University of Notre Dame, 574-631-4127, eblasko@nd.edu SOURCE: Ancora

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/south-bend-ancora-notre-dame-launch-colfax-corner-project-to-advance-downtown-innovatio-1119058