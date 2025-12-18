LakePoint Sports Unveils National Soccer Initiative Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Immersive Soccer Initiative Kicks Off 5-Year Strategic Growth Plan

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking LakePoint Soccer Initiative , a national platform designed to elevate the sport and engage fans as excitement builds toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

While LakePoint has hosted soccer tournaments and events for years, 2026 marks the beginning of a strategic five-year plan to expand the game and strengthen LakePoint's position within the American soccer ecosystem. "As we look ahead to the Men's World Cup in 2026 and the Women's World Cup in 2031, we recognize a unique window to fuel the sport's growth in the U.S. By uniting our media assets, 11 outdoor soccer fields, 12 indoor futsal courts, world-class venues, and LakePoint's relentless commitment to Delivering Excellence in the Guest Experience, we're creating a national platform that will strengthen our commitment to soccer at every level," said Mark M. O'Brien, President & CEO of LakePoint Sports.

The growing national momentum around soccer-and the role major platforms can play in expanding access-was a central theme at the National Youth Sports Summit hosted at LakePoint Sports in October, where a panel was dedicated entirely to the explosive growth and rising interest surrounding the sport and the World Cup. This mission to elevate soccer nationally aligns closely with broader efforts to expand access and opportunity. Speaking to that vision, Shari Summers, Chief Soccer Growth Officer at U.S. Soccer Federation, shared:

"Through our new Soccer Forward Foundation, we want soccer to be the most accessible sport in the United States. By 2026 and beyond, our aim is for everyone to have a safe place to play within 15 minutes of where they live - and by 2030, to have soccer available in every school across the country."

Anchored by a year-round schedule featuring more than 20 weekends of competitive soccer events, the LakePoint Soccer Initiative expands LakePoint's footprint in the sport while inviting athletes, families, and fans to be part of a movement shaping the next generation of American soccer.

The LakePoint Soccer Initiative is an immersive slate of programs encompassing competition, youth development, community engagement, and technology. Highlights include strategic relationships with global, national, regional, and local soccer clubs, organizers, and brands; elite tournaments, camps, clinics, and showcases that attract top youth clubs and collegiate scouts; hands-on coaching and training clinics featuring licensed instructors and guest coaches; player appearances by current and former professional athletes; on-site testing of new soccer gear and equipment; fan-forward experiences tied to the countdown to the World Cup; and expanded media coverage through broadcasts and livestreams. These offerings will leverage LakePoint's 1,300+ acre campus to create a dynamic environment built for both elite competition and community participation.

"The World Cup represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to grow soccer in the United States, and LakePoint intends to be at the forefront of that growth," O'Brien added. "From expanding our programming for outdoor soccer and futsal to integrating coaching and development resources, to bringing fans closer to the sport through player appearances and product testing, the LakePoint Soccer Initiative will further solidify the important role LakePoint plays for anyone who loves the game."

LakePoint's commitment extends beyond tournaments. The initiative will serve as a hub where brands, coaches, and athletes converge to test equipment, launch new performance apparel and merchandise, and trial emerging training technologies in a live, competitive environment. The campus will also support continuing education for coaches and referees, strengthening the soccer ecosystem from grassroots participation to advanced competition.

Together with athletes, families, partners, and fans, LakePoint Sports is charting a new course for the American soccer experience. The launch of the LakePoint Soccer Initiative marks more than a milestone-it reflects a shared commitment to growing the game at every level. As the U.S. prepares to welcome the world in 2026, LakePoint stands ready to inspire, develop, and unite the soccer community for years to come.

For more information on the LakePoint Soccer Initiative, click here.

