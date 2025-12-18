Centennial, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - The Obesity Medicine Association (OMA) is pleased to announce a new multi-phase Quality Improvement (QI) initiative designed to strengthen obesity care delivery across diverse outpatient clinical settings in the United States. This initiative offers OMA members a unique opportunity to enhance systems of care, streamline workflows, and implement proven, evidence-based interventions for patients with obesity.

This program is a collaboration between the Obesity Treatment Foundation (OTF), the philanthropic arm of the OMA, and Eli Lilly. OMA is also partnering with Q Synthesis LLC, a healthcare quality improvement company, to develop and implement key components of the initiative.

At the heart of the program is the Implementation into Practice Collaborative (IPC), a virtual learning collaborative that will run from February through May 2026. IPC meetings will be 60-minute, small-group, interactive working sessions held monthly and facilitated by Joseph Kim, MD, MPH, President of Q Synthesis LLC, who is certified in healthcare quality, lean six sigma, and change management. Sessions will focus on overcoming system barriers and closing the "know-do" gap by helping clinicians integrate evidence-based interventions into day-to-day practice.

OMA members participating in the IPC will also be eligible to apply for QI project grants in June 2026. Each grant, up to $150,000, will support a 12-month QI project running from July 2026 through July 2027. The OMA and OTF will oversee the grant review and selection process, while Eli Lilly will provide funding for the grants. Q Synthesis LLC will offer QI coaching and implementation support to funded projects.

All OMA members working in U.S. outpatient clinical settings are eligible to participate, and there is no cost to join the program. Space is limited. For more information or to inquire about the IPC, contact the OMA at info@obesitymedicine.org.

About the Obesity Medicine Association

The Obesity Medicine Association is the largest organization of clinicians dedicated to the clinical treatment of the disease of obesity. OMA provides accredited education, clinical tools, and resources to healthcare providers in obesity medicine. Visit obesitymedicine.org to learn more.

