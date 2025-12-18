Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - The Board of Directors of Quantum eMotion Corp., (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0), ("QeM"), today approved the grant of stock options to the Corporation's Chief Executive Officer to purchase up to 200,000 common shares of the Corporation at an exercise price of $4.02 per share. The options vest immediately and have a term of 10 years, expiring on December 17, 2035.

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

The Company aims to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

