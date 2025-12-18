Lost Soldier Oil & Gas: Lost Soldier Oil and Gas Reg D Offering Now Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments

Management will Host an Investor Webinar on January 7, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to Discuss the Offering

CASPER, WY / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Lost Soldier Oil and Gas ("Lost Soldier or the "Company"), an oil and gas company unlocking the largest natural gas discovery in the Western U.S. in 40 years in Wyoming's Bison Basin, today announced that investors can now participate in its previously announced Regulation D 506(c) offering with cryptocurrency payments through Guild Financial Ltd.'s digital payments platform.

The Regulation D offering allows Lost Soldier to raise capital through a private placement to accredited investors with an opportunity to earn quarterly cashflow, tax deductions, future investment rights, and stock conversion through LLC membership in oil wells.

How To Invest:

Cryptocurrency investors interested in the offering should visit crypto.lostsoldier.com and hit the "Invest with Crypto" button.

To invest directly with cash, please visit invest.lostsoldier.com and hit the "Invest Now" button.

Marc Bruner, Founder and CEO of Lost Soldier, stated, "We saw a significant wave of interest from potential accredited investors who wanted to participate using cryptocurrency, so we got to work to make it possible. Crypto has become an important tool for global finance, greatly expanding the universe of capital investment available. With the total global crypto asset value, or market capitalization, now over $3.2 trillion, it can no longer be ignored as a potential source of investment funding. We are happy to add this option and make it easier for holders of crypto to join our Reg D offering."

"Lost Soldier is developing the largest natural gas discovery in the western U.S. in four decades. Our discovery in Wyoming's Bison Basin is uniquely positioned to supply the clean, reliable natural gas America needs to build and sustain its AI-driven future. As data centers, cloud computing, and AI infrastructure expand at record pace, our project offers the scale, access, and production potential to meet these massive demands through 2030 and beyond. We look forward to those of you attending our investor webinar on January 7th."

Investor Webinar - January 7, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. PT

Lost Soldier will host an Investor Webinar on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

During the webinar, the management team from Lost Soldier will discuss how the Company is unlocking the largest natural gas discovery in the Western U.S. in 40 years and how accredited investors can earn quarterly cashflow, tax deductions, future investment rights, and stock conversion through memberships directly in Lost Soldier oil wells. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. To register, please click here: Registration Link.

Lost Soldier has partnered with Guild Financial Ltd. to enable cryptocurrency payments via its digital payments platform.

For more information contact invest@lsogllc.com or call us at (720) 807-0440.

Lost Soldier is currently raising capital through a Regulation D 506(c) offering for accredited investors.

About Lost Soldier Oil and Gas

Lost Soldier is unlocking the largest natural gas discovery in the Western U.S. in 40 years - 6 TCF potential, 24,000 acres, and direct pipeline access. Lost Soldier is dedicated to responsibly developing Wyoming's Bison Basin oil and gas resources while preserving the surrounding environment. Operations are centered in the Wild Mustang Federal Unit, an area rich in history and wildlife, including grazing cattle, elk, antelope, and wild mustangs. Drawing inspiration from the nearby Lost Soldier oilfield, located 15 miles southeast of our discovery well, this field is one of Wyoming's oldest, and has produced over 400 million barrels of oil since its discovery. Today, it continues to produce over 1 million barrels per year. Lost Soldier leverages the area's proven geology to unlock its vast potential, using custom-built drilling rigs and skilled crews to ensure efficient, cost-effective resource extraction while maintaining a strong commitment to environmental stewardship. For more information visit: invest.lostsoldier.com.

