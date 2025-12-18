FundCanna Releases Statement on the Federal Rescheduling of Cannabis

Historic Reform Marks Generational Shift, While Heightening The Need For Scalable, Institutional-Grade Capital

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / FundCanna , the leading lender for the cannabis industry, issued a statement following the federal government's decision to reclassify cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III - a historic policy shift that reshapes taxation, research, compliance, and capital requirements across the legal marketplace.

This decision affirms what operators, physicians, researchers, and consumers have long understood: cannabis has accepted medical use and never belonged in the same category as heroin or LSD. While rescheduling does not legalize or decriminalize cannabis, it represents the most significant federal action in decades and materially alters the operating environment for licensed companies.

The most immediate and measurable impact is the elimination of Section 280E for state-legal operators-removing a tax penalty that has constrained margins and forced businesses to operate without the deductions available to every other industry. Operators may now experience stronger post-tax cash flow, but will simultaneously encounter new layers of federal oversight, medical/adult-use classification questions, and intensifying competitive pressures.

Adam Stettner, CEO of FundCanna said:

This rescheduling will deliver immediate, measurable impacts. Most notably, it eliminates Section 280E from the federal tax equation for licensed operators - a change that, for many, is the difference between treading water and turning a profit. It also unlocks long-blocked research pathways, enabling rigorous clinical studies, standardized formulations, and a new era of product innovation. Additionally, it has catalyzed a broader shift across the industry pushing cannabis businesses to adopt more institutional practices around banking, compliance, financial reporting, and governance.

That said, rescheduling is not a silver bullet. Operators are now navigating new layers of federal oversight, evolving definitions between medical and adult-use classifications, and continued market volatility. Competitive pressures, including pricing compression, consolidation, and limited access to traditional capital, remain firmly in place.

Still, the path forward is clear: cannabis is moving into the mainstream of American commerce and healthcare. For operators with scalable infrastructure, strategic clarity, and sound financial partnerships, this is a generational opportunity to lead in a more federally aligned marketplace.

In this new chapter, access to flexible, reliable working capital is more critical than ever. Whether bridging post-280E cash flow shifts, funding inventory growth, or investing in compliance infrastructure, liquidity determines who will scale successfully. FundCanna's platform was built for this moment-empowering cannabis operators with capital that meets institutional standards and matches their growth ambitions.

Why This Matters for Operators

Rescheduling changes tax burdens, but not the operating reality: cannabis companies still face limited access to traditional credit, delayed payments, pricing pressure, and ongoing cash-flow volatility. In this environment, liquidity is what determines growth potential.

FundCanna provides the institutional-grade financing built for these conditions. With fast approvals, flexible drawdown structures, supplier-direct vendor payments, and ReadyPaid -its BNPL solution designed to reduce the industry's over $4 Billion delinquent A/R crisis-operators gain predictable cash flow and the ability to scale responsibly. Manufacturers, cultivators, retailers, and distributors already rely on FundCanna to secure inventory, purchase inputs, and bridge timing gaps that traditional sources of capital won't touch.

As the industry transitions into a more federally aligned framework, access to reliable, compliant capital will separate the operators who can seize this moment from those who simply survive it. FundCanna was built for exactly this turning point.

About FundCanna



FundCanna is the leading source of non-real estate capital to the cannabis industry. Approving roughly $500 Million to the industry in just their first few years. The funding products FundCanna offers are customizable, flexible, renewable and reliable. The financing offered is designed exclusively for cannabis operations and the ancillary companies that support the industry.

For more than 20 years, their team of financial experts has created finance products that have provided $20 billion to underserved businesses and individuals across the country. Adam Stettner, founder and CEO, has successfully founded and run finance companies for 20 plus years, earning numerous national awards and recognition notably including EY's Entrepreneur of the Year and seven showings on the Inc. 500/5000. Stettner and his team have focused their efforts exclusively on financing licensed cannabis operators and ancillary providers since 2021. For more information about cannabis financing, visit FundCanna.com.

