Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint") today announced that there will be no cash or non-cash distributions for the 2025 tax year. All LongPoint ETFs (the "ETFs") are listed on the table below.

Name

Ticker



SavvyLong (2X) AAPL ETF AAPU SavvyLong (2X) Barrick ETF ABXU SavvyLong (2X) GOOGL ETF ALPU SavvyLong (2X) AMZN ETF AMZU MegaLong (3X) Canadian Banks Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF BNKU SavvyLong (2X) Cameco ETF CCOU MegaShort (-3X) Canadian Gold Miners Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF CGMD MegaLong (3X) Canadian Gold Miners Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF CGMU SavvyLong (2X) Cdn Natural Resources ETF CNQU LFG Daily (2X) COIN Long ETF COIU SavvyLong 2X CIBC (CM) Equity-Linked ETF COMU SavvyLong (2X) Constellation Software ETF CSUU ForAll Core & More U.S. Equity Index ETF FORU SavvyShort Geared Natural Gas ETF GASD SavvyLong Geared Natural Gas ETF GASU SavvyLong (2X) MSFT ETF MSFU LFG Daily (2X) MSTR Long ETF MSTU SavvyLong 2X NBC (NA) Equity-Linked ETF NBCU SavvyShort (-2X) NVDA ETF NVDD SavvyLong (2X) NVDA ETF NVDU SavvyShort Geared Crude Oil ETF OILD SavvyLong Geared Crude Oil ETF OILU MegaShort (-3X) NASDAQ-100 Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF QQQD MegaLong (3X) NASDAQ-100 Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF QQQU SavvyLong 2X RBC (RY) Equity-Linked ETF RBCU Return Stacked Global Balanced & Macro ETF (CAD Shares) RGBM Return Stacked Global Balanced & Macro ETF (USD Shares) RGBM.U SavvyShort (-2X) Shopify ETF SHPD SavvyLong (2X) Shopify ETF SHPU MegaShort (-3X) US Semiconductors Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF SOXD MegaLong (3X) US Semiconductors Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF SOXU MegaShort (-3X) S&P 500 Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF SPYD MegaLong (3X) S&P 500 Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF SPYU SavvyLong 2X TDB (TD) Equity-Linked ETF TDU MegaShort (-3X) 20+ Year US Treasury Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF TLTD MegaLong (3X) 20+ Year US Treasury Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF TLTU SavvyShort (-2X) TSLA ETF TSLD SavvyLong (2X) TSLA ETF TSLU

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. is a Canadian owned and operated company which delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. With over 70 years of combined expertise in the ETF market, our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. LongPoint also offers its unique Partnership ETF platform, which simplifies the launch, operation, and growth of ETFs for its partner asset managers. LongPoint is Canada's fastest growing ETF provider in 2025, on a percentage basis, and offers 38 Canadian-listed ETFs with approximately $280 million in assets under management. Discover the advantage of investing with LongPoint.

This material is for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as research, investment, or tax advice and is not an implied or express recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or to adopt any particular investment or portfolio strategy. Any views and opinions expressed do not take into account the particular investment objectives, needs, restrictions and circumstances of a specific investor and, thus, should not be used as the basis of any specific investment recommendation. Investors should consult a financial and/or tax advisor for financial and/or tax information applicable to their specific situation.

Commissions, management fees, performance fees and operating expenses may all be associated with an investment in an ETF. The ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Each ETF's Facts and prospectus contains important detailed information about the ETF. Please read the relevant documents before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect LongPoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and LongPoint does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Each ETF is an alternative mutual fund, and as such, it is permitted to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds. Certain of the ETFs uses leverage which can magnify gains and losses.

