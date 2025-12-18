Viking Becomes Main Sponsor for the National Team Academy and Norway's U-Level National Teams

Viking (www.viking.com) (NYSE: VIK) and the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) today announced a long-term agreement making Viking the main sponsor for the National Team Academy (Landslagsskolen) and Norway's U-level national teams. Through the "Future Vikings" program, Viking's sponsorship will help lay the foundation for Norwegian football's top talent development for at least the next five years.

Viking and the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) today announced a long-term agreement making Viking the main sponsor for the National Team Academy (Landslagsskolen) and Norway's U-level national teams. Pictured here at Oslo's Ullevaal Stadion, Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, with Lise Klaveness, President of the Norwegian Football Federation, Karl-Petter Løken, General Secretary of the Norwegian Football Federation and two current "Future Vikings" Maria Kroken (17) and Marius Eriksrud (16). For more information, visit www.viking.com.

"We believe Norwegian football is entering a new golden age, and we are pleased to be part of the journey. The National Team Academy gives committed players the opportunity to develop further, and it is fantastic to contribute to our next generation of stars," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. "At Viking, we believe that with hard work nothing is impossible-the same applies in football. We are proud to support young people who love the game and aim for the top."

The National Team Academy aims to identify, stimulate and develop Norway's most promising 12 to 16-year-olds-with the goal of identifying those who can develop into top players at national and international level. Since its start in 2015, players like Ada Hegerberg, Caroline Graham Hansen, Martin Ødegård, Erling Braut Haaland and Antonio Nusa have attended the National Team Academy. The following phase is the U-level national teams, which range from ages 14 (for girls) and 15 (for boys) to 23. The U-level national teams have achieved notable results in recent years, regularly qualifying for major championships.

"Our talent development program is a unique model in Europe and builds strong bonds between grassroots and top-level football. The 'Future Vikings' program aims to build the next generation of Norwegian stars. We are very happy that Viking is stepping in as the main sponsor. It creates a stable, predictable and good framework for the program in the coming years," said Karl-Petter Løken, General Secretary of the Norwegian Football Federation.

Today's announcement marks the continuation of Viking's longstanding ties with Norway. Torstein Hagen is originally from Nittedal, played football in his youth, and has retained deep appreciation for his homeland. Viking already plays a significant role in supporting local Norwegian communities-its Norwegian-flagged small ocean ships make regular calls at 12 ports, ranging from Kristiansand to Honningsvåg, throughout the year. In addition, Viking partners with leading Norwegian cultural institutions, such as the Munch Museum and Nasjonalmuseet, the National Museum of Norway.

Viking (NYSE: VIK) is a global leader in experiential travel with a fleet of more than 100 ships, exploring 21 rivers, five oceans and all seven continents. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman and CEO Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences For The Thinking Person. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers and #1 for Oceans five years in a row by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2025 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking is also rated a "World's Best" by Travel Leisure-no other travel company has simultaneously received such honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com.

