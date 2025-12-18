New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) and certain of the Company's senior executives for securities fraud after a significant stock drop resulting from the potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors have until January 5, 2026, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Inspire stock. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota and is captioned City of Pontiac Reestablished General Employees' Retirement System v. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., et al., No. 0:25-cv-04247.

Why is Inspire Being Sued For Securities Fraud?

Inspire develops and manufactures an implantable medical device for the treatment of sleep apnea. The latest version of the device is the Inspire V. The company announced FDA approval of Inspire V on August 2, 2024.

During the relevant period, Inspire repeatedly assured investors that it had taken all necessary steps to facilitate the launch of Inspire V and that it would launch the device as soon as sufficient inventory was available to meet supposedly high demand.

As alleged, in truth, Inspire failed to take basic steps to prepare clinicians and payors for the rollout, resulting in significant delays in adoption of the device. Moreover, the launch suffered from weak demand, as many customers already had excess inventory of the company's older devices.

Why did Inspire's Stock Drop?

On August 4, 2025, Inspire disclosed that the Inspire V launch was facing an "elongated timeframe" and as a result, it was reducing its 2025 earnings per share guidance by more than 80%. The company attributed the longer timeframe to a number of previously undisclosed factors including that many implanting centers "did not complete the training, contracting and onboarding required prior to the purchase and implant of Inspire V," that certain "software updates for claims submissions and processing did not take effect until July 1, [2025]" which meant implanting centers could not bill for procedures until that date, and that demand for the Inspire V was poor because Inspire's customers had a backlog of older versions of the company's device.

On this news, the price of Inspire stock dropped $42.04 per share, or more than 32%, from $129.95 per share on August 4, 2025, to $87.91 per share on August 5, 2025.

