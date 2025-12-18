Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Übernahme von Weltraum-Technologie ins Portfolio?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UQC | ISIN: FR0012333284 | Ticker-Symbol: 2X1
Tradegate
18.12.25 | 21:56
97,90 Euro
+3,71 % +3,50
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ABIVAX SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABIVAX SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,1098,0022:26
96,7097,6022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABIVAX
ABIVAX SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABIVAX SA97,90+3,71 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.