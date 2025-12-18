Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.12.2025
18.12.2025 22:34 Uhr
Parker University: Parker Seminars Announces Las Vegas 2026 (Feb. 26-28): The World's Largest Chiropractic & Healthcare Event Celebrates 75 Years

Three days. Global leaders. One defining moment. Registration is now open for Parker Seminars Las Vegas 2026.

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025, the world's largest and most influential chiropractic and healthcare conference, announced today that Parker Seminars Las Vegas 2026 will take place February 26-28, 2026, at the Caesars Forum Event Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Marking a milestone 75th anniversary, Parker Seminars Las Vegas 2026 is more than a conference-it's a moment. Anchored by the theme Kairos: Own Your Moment, the three-day event is designed to help healthcare, fitness, wellness, and business professionals recognize and act on the pivotal opportunities that shape careers, practices, and lives. Registration is now open at lasvegas.parkerseminars.com.

A Once-in-a-Generation Lineup

The 2026 program brings together some of the most influential voices in business, science, performance, and healthcare-leaders whose ideas are shaping the future in real time. Confirmed headlining speakersinclude:

  • Gary Vaynerchuk, entrepreneur, investor, and global brand authority
  • Rhonda Patrick, PhD, scientist and leading voice in evidence-based longevity and nutrition
  • Andy Galpin, PhD, human performance scientist
  • William Li, MD, physician, scientist, and bestselling author
  • Steven Bartlett, entrepreneur and host of The Diary of a CEO
  • William E. Morgan, DC, President of Parker University

They will be joined by a deep roster of clinical, business, leadership, and performance expertsdelivering insights attendees can apply immediately.

Education That Moves the Profession Forward

Over three high-energy days, attendees will experience:

  • Mainstage keynotes that challenge thinking and ignite action
  • Hands-on breakout sessions across clinical care, performance, leadership, and practice growth
  • A massive, interactive Expo Hall featuring the latest technologies, tools, and innovations shaping patient care and operational excellence

Continuing education opportunities will be available for doctors of chiropractic and other licensed healthcare professionals.

Momentum Is Building-And Space Is Finite

With thousands of attendees expected from around the globe, Parker Seminars Las Vegas consistently reaches capacity. Early registration is strongly encouraged, with flexible options available for clinicians, teams, students, and general attendees, including All Access, CE-inclusive, student pricing, and group packages.

To streamline the attendee experience, Parker Seminars has secured an exclusive hotel partnership with Harrah's Las Vegas, conveniently connected to Caesars Forum via the FORUM Sky Bridge and the LINQ Monorail Station. Discounted room rates are available through February 2, 2026, while inventory lasts.

Attachment

  • Parker Seminars Las Vegas 2026 (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/719187d7-3b83-45e9-a5be-cba0743db5e1)


Jim David Parker University 214 562 6284 jim.david@parker.edu

