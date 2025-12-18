Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Bitcoin Treasury Corporation (TSXV: BTCT) (OTCQB: BTCFF) ("Bitcoin Treasury" or the "Company"), a Canadian Bitcoin-native company building shareholder value in Bitcoin, today highlighted key milestones achieved in 2025, introduced its Bitcoin price risk management program and outlined its long-term strategy to build enduring shareholder value through disciplined execution and growth in Bitcoin Per Share ("BPS").

Executing Towards our North Star, Maximizing Bitcoin per Share

"Looking ahead to 2026, we are excited to further develop our institutional Bitcoin lending business and deploying our Bitcoin inventory through options trading to enhance our income generation. As market conditions permit, we intend raise capital to purchase additional Bitcoin inventory when it is accretive to shareholders. Over the long term, we believe Bitcoin will continue to appreciate as global demand from individuals and institutions solidifies its status as a store of value, and that Bitcoin Treasury will offer shareholders value beyond price appreciation as we seek to grow BPS," said Elliot Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Bitcoin Treasury Corporation.

Since its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in June 2025, Bitcoin Treasury has executed on a number of strategic milestones:

June 26 and 27, 2025: purchased 771.37 Bitcoin;

September 3, 2025: signed a consulting agreement with FRNT Financial Inc (TSXV: FRNT) to accelerate the buildout of Bitcoin Treasury's lending business;

October 9, 2025: received registration from the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) as a Money Services Business (MSB);

November 11, 2025: executed the Company's inaugural Bitcoin loan;

November 14, 2025: obtained a receipt for its final short form base shelf prospectus, allowing the Company to raise up to CAD $300 million on a short form prospectus basis through the issuance of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, or warrants; and

December 15, 2025: announced intention to initiate a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") to repurchase, for cancellation, up to 989,228 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 10% of the Company's public float.

Bitcoin Price Risk Management Program

Mr. Johnson continued, "Bitcoin Treasury will enter into options contracts using its Bitcoin inventory to enhance Bitcoin Treasury's income-generating capability. We expect that Bitcoin will continue to experience periods of heightened volatility which will create opportunities for a new options-writing income stream.

Our Bitcoin lending programme capitalizes on Bitcoin's strength as a high-quality collateral asset: decentralized and fixed supply while being liquid and divisible. The Bitcoin price risk management program seeks to harvest value from Bitcoin's volatility relative to fiat currency. As Bitcoin adoption grows, we expect the market opportunity to generate value from our Bitcoin inventory to grow alongside."

Bitcoin Treasury intends to selectively employ options and other derivative instruments to generate incremental Bitcoin over time. Its approach is centered on disciplined risk management rather than price prediction. By writing options against a portion of its Bitcoin holdings during periods of elevated volatility, the Company can earn option premiums denominated in Bitcoin or converted into additional Bitcoin, effectively increasing BPS without requiring incremental capital.

The Bitcoin price risk management program will be governed by internal risk limits, counterparty standards, and a clear objective of preserving balance-sheet strength. The Company does not seek to hedge away the long-term upside of Bitcoin; rather, its goal is to prudently manage short-term price risk and harvest volatility in a way that compounds our Bitcoin inventory over time. Positions will be sized conservatively, dynamically adjusted to market conditions, and implemented only when management believes the risk-adjusted return is accretive to BPS.

Bitcoin Treasury will enter into options transactions only when management believes such activity is accretive to Bitcoin per Share, while structuring positions to retain participation in Bitcoin's long-term price appreciation.

Macro Picture Remains Intact

Mr. Johnson added, "Institutional adoption of Bitcoin is going mainstream, as we have seen from the growth in spot ETFs and treasury companies over the past year. Large banks and asset managers who previously ignored Bitcoin are recognizing the importance of Bitcoin as a tool to defend clients against currency debasement. For the same reasons, led by the USA, governments have begun adding Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset. While the price of Bitcoin remains volatile, we believe the underlying global demand for Bitcoin will continue to accelerate and we are developing a strategy to maximize BPS in both up and down market conditions."

Spot Bitcoin ETFs have catalyzed adoption with holdings topping $150 billion [1][2]. Pension funds and asset managers are increasingly viewing Bitcoin as a standard portfolio component [3]. Corporations are following suit, such as Tesla holding Bitcoin on their balance sheet to address treasury management challenges posed by inflating fiat currencies[4]. On the individual level, adoption is surging, 28% of American adults now own cryptocurrencies in 2025, often facilitated by Layer 2 solutions like the Lightning Network that enable seamless, low-cost transactions[5].

Focused on Long-Term Value Creation

Bitcoin Treasury is managed by the same team that built and runs Evolve ETFs, one of Canada's most successful independent asset-management platforms, with a proven record of growing over $8 billion in assets under management. The Evolve team manages over $2.9 billion in investment strategies that employ derivatives to harvest volatility. As professional operators and innovators in Canada's digital-currency industry, Bitcoin Treasury is committed to executing a disciplined, long-term strategy, not chasing short-term hype. Management's focus is to position Bitcoin Treasury as Canada's leading institutional-quality Bitcoin treasury company.

Our strategy is to hold Bitcoin as our primary treasury reserve asset. We will employ prudent capital management, operational excellence, and an entrepreneurial culture to meet our long-term goals. Leveraging management's TradFi background, Bitcoin Treasury's growth strategy combines internal business development and accretive capital formation in order to maximize BPS in all market environments.

Internal Growth: Building an Institutional Bitcoin Services Business

We have developed an institutional Bitcoin services business centered initially on lending, then expanding into liquidity provision and collateral services. This is not just about holding Bitcoin, it's about leveraging our inventory to unlock new revenue streams and reinforce Bitcoin's utility in the financial system.

As Bitcoin solidifies its status as a collateral asset, due to its liquidity, portability, and divisibility, these adoption trends open meaningful opportunities for businesses like Bitcoin Treasury. Recent innovations illustrate this potential. Bitcoin-backed bonds and loans allow entities to borrow against BTC without selling, preserving upside exposure while accessing capital[6]. The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced in June 2025 that cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, can now count as collateral in federal mortgage applications, enabling borrowers to leverage BTC reserves without liquidation[7]. This paves the way for Bitcoin-enhanced mortgages in the United States and similar products where BTC serves as a high-quality asset backing real-world financing. Platforms offering BTC-backed loans are already yielding attractive returns for lenders, and as institutional demand grows, Bitcoin Treasury is positioned to provide secure, compliant services in this space[8].

External Growth: Accretive Capital Formation

We plan to raise capital when it is accretive to BPS, leveraging the strengths of the Canadian capital markets. Canada offers distinct advantages for Bitcoin treasury companies, including early regulatory approvals of Bitcoin ETFs, which has fostered a mature ecosystem for crypto-related fundraising[9]. By being publicly listed in Canada, Bitcoin Treasury provides access to both retail and institutional investors, with tax-efficient vehicles like Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) and Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs) enabling tax-free growth on holdings.

A second external lever is utilizing the NCIB, Canada's equivalent of a share buyback program. If shares trade at a deep discount, Bitcoin Treasury is able to repurchase shares through the TSX Venture Exchange to increase BPS.

We believe that transparency is key, and our real-time dashboard at http://treasury.btctcorp.com displays our Bitcoin holdings, outstanding shares, and market capitalization. In all cases, whether issuing or repurchasing shares, our priority is accretive growth in BPS while preserving ample cash reserves for business continuity.

Looking Ahead: Leading the Way in Canada

Bitcoin Treasury Corporation is early in demonstrating how corporations can thrive by adopting Bitcoin as a reserve asset. As we enter 2026, our strategy is that our BTC holdings will drive shareholder value as adoption spreads, while our business leverages this inventory to create institutional-grade solutions to generate revenue. We are a proudly Canadian entity and have set out to build something enduring.

Thank you for your trust and partnership. We remain focused on execution, professionalism, and long-term value creation.

Sincerely, The Bitcoin Treasury Corporation Team

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Bitcoin Treasury

Bitcoin Treasury Corporation is a Canadian-based company focused on institutional-grade Bitcoin services, initially offering Bitcoin-denominated loans. Bitcoin Treasury's core strategy is to build shareholder value through the strategic accumulation and active deployment of Bitcoin, while growing Bitcoin per Share (BPS). Recognizing Bitcoin's finite supply and long-term potential, the Company intends to maintain a robust treasury position while building a scalable platform for Bitcoin-based financial services.

To learn more visit www.btctcorp.com and join us on social media: X | LinkedIn.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expecting", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "believes", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: business integration risks; the Company's operating results will experience significant fluctuations due to the highly volatile nature of Bitcoin; the Company operates in a heavily regulated environment and any material changes or actions could lead to negative adverse effects to the business model, operational results, and financial condition of the Company; evolving cryptocurrency regulatory requirements and the impact on the Company's business plan; Bitcoin value risk; reliance on key personnel; implementation of the Company's business plan; lack of operating history; competitive conditions; de banking and financial services risk; anti money laundering and corrupt business practices; additional capital; financing risks; global financial conditions; insurance and uninsured risks; cybersecurity risks; changes to bank fees or practices, or payment card networks; audit of tax filings; market for the common shares of Bitcoin Treasury; market price of the common shares of Bitcoin Treasury; conflicts of interest; internal controls; tariffs and the imposition of other restrictions on trade could adversely affect the Company's business; risk of litigation; pandemics or other health crisis; acquisitions and integration; risk of dilution of Bitcoin Treasury securities; dividend policy; Bitcoin price volatility; custodial risks; technological vulnerabilities; Bitcoin transactions are irreversible and may result in significant losses; short history risk; limited history of the Bitcoin market; potential decrease in the global demand for Bitcoin; economic and political factors; top Bitcoin holders control a significant percentage of the outstanding Bitcoin; availability of exchange traded products liquidity; security breaches; the requirements that accompany being a publicly traded company may put a strain on the Company's resources, divert attention from management, and adversely affect its ability to maintain and attract management and qualified board members; liquidity risk; leverage risk; and share price fluctuations.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, change in management's estimates or opinions, future circumstances or events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

