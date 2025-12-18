Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSXV: BCF) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.20 per Class A Non-Voting share of the Company. The distribution will be paid on January 30, 2026 to holders of Class A Non-Voting shares of record on December 31, 2025

The amount of the distribution is equivalent to $0.80 per Class A Non-Voting share per annum and is consistent with our target, and with our uninterrupted history of paying such distributions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278635

Source: Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.