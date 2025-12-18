Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Following Black Friday and Double 11 sales of the COOL 68 compact keyboard across China, Korea, Vietnam, and DAREU's global online store, DAREU today unveiled the COOL 68 "Aurora" Christmas Limited Edition. Inspired by the Northern Lights, this seasonal variant features a purple-to-pink-to-blue gradient with semi-transparent keycaps, while retaining all the flagship performance - including Hall Effect magnetic switches, an 8000 Hz polling rate, and 0.01 mm adjustable actuation.





COOL 68 "Aurora" Inspired by the Northern Lights

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12089/278287_christmas-pr-cool68-dareu.jpg

The launch also coincides with DAREU's continued international expansion, with new distribution partners confirmed in Hong Kong, Mexico, and Canada, further strengthening the COOL 68's growing global footprint.

A Seasonal Design That Preserves Flagship Performance

The COOL 68 "Aurora" Edition introduces a fresh visual identity to DAREU's popular 65% keyboard lineup. Drawing inspiration from winter night skies and flowing aurora bands, the semi-transparent gradient keycaps enhance RGB diffusion while delivering a collectible holiday aesthetic.

Despite its new look, the Aurora Edition retains the full performance architecture of the standard COOL 68, ensuring uncompromised responsiveness for competitive gaming, content creation, and daily use.

COOL 68 Aurora Edition - Key Specifications

Hall Effect magnetic switches (Shadow Blade linear or Ice Blade HIFI transparent)

Adjustable actuation range of 0.1-4.0 mm in 0.01 mm steps with Rapid Trigger support

8000 Hz polling rate (0.1 ms input latency)

Triple-layer gasket mount with IXPE foam and silicone dampening

Semi-transparent gradient PBT keycaps for enhanced RGB diffusion

100 million keystroke lifespan

Driverless web-based configuration with optional desktop app for macros

Availability & Pricing

The DAREU COOL 68 "Aurora" Christmas Limited Edition will be available in December 2025 through the DAREU Official Store, DAREU Amazon Global Store (limited quantities), and authorized distributors in Hong Kong, Mexico, and Canada.

Pricing and exact availability will be announced on dareu.com and official stores in early December.

About DAREU

Founded in 2006, DAREU is a leading global gaming peripherals brand known for combining advanced engineering with modern industrial design. Its keyboards, mice, and audio products are trusted by millions of gamers worldwide.

Website: www.dareu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278287

Source: Zekar Cultural Communication (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.