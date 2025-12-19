Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. (TSXV: AAZ) (OTCQB: AZURF) ("Azincourt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective December 23, 2025 (the "Effective Date"), the Company will implement the previously announced share consolidation on the basis of six (6) pre-consolidation common shares for each one (1) post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation"). The Company has received approval for the Consolidation from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Following the Consolidation, the common shares of the Company are scheduled to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis at market open on December 23, 2025. The Company's stock symbol, "AAZ" will not change. The new CUSIP number will be 05478T306 and the new ISIN number will be CA05478T3064. Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 86,059,672 common shares issued and outstanding prior to rounding for fractional shares.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. The number of post-Consolidation common shares issuable to a shareholder of the Company shall be rounded up in the event that said shareholder was entitled to a fractional share equivalent to one-half or more of a post-Consolidation common share and shall be rounded down in the event that said shareholder was entitled to a fractional share equivalent to less than one-half of a post-Consolidation common share, provided that no shareholder shall be entitled to more than one such rounding up.

Registered shareholders holding share certificates of the Company will be mailed a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, as soon as practicable after the Effective Date advising of the Consolidation and instructing them to surrender and exchange their share certificates or Direct Registration System (DRS) statements evidencing their pre-Consolidation common shares for new share certificates or new DRS statements representing the number of post-consolidated common shares to which they are entitled. A copy of the letter of transmittal will be posted on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Non-registered shareholders holding common shares of the Company through an intermediary (a securities broker, dealer, bank or financial institution) should be aware that the intermediary may have different procedures for processing the Consolidation than those that will be put in place by the Company for registered shareholders. If shareholders hold their common shares through intermediaries and have questions in this regard, they are encouraged to contact their intermediaries.

The exercise or conversion price of, and the number of common shares issuable under, any convertible securities of the Company will be proportionately adjusted upon the completion of the Consolidation.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active Harrier Project located in the Central Mining Belt of Labrador and its East Preston uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP.

"Alex Klenman"

Alex Klenman, President & CEO

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "target," "plan," "forecast," "may," "schedule," and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the Consolidation, the timing of any Consolidation, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

