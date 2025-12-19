Gordon Philanthropies, Inc.: Gordon Philanthropies Donates $100,000 to Bring Holiday Relief and Community Support to Underserved Schools Across Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Just days before the holidays, Gordon Philanthropies?is delivering a significant boost to schools across Los Angeles County with a $100,000 donation?to support students and families facing escalating economic hardship.

The funds will allow schools to respond immediately to urgent needs in their communities. Many plan to use the grant to purchase gift cards for food, clothing, and other necessities, offering a lifeline to families who may otherwise go without during the holiday season. Other schools will invest in essential books and academic resources, ensuring students have the tools they need to continue learning well into the new year.

"This gift could not come at a more critical time," said Sylvia Beanes, Executive Director of Gordon Philanthropies. "Across Los Angeles, families are struggling, and schools have become the first and sometimes only place where students feel supported and seen. We want them to know they have not been forgotten."

The donation reflects the foundation's mission that education is not only a pathway to opportunity but also a stabilizing force for children whose families are navigating financial instability. Gordon Philanthropies selected partner schools that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to student well-being, allowing the support to be deployed quickly and strategically. As part of the initiative, each participating school will receive a grant ranging from $2,500 to $5,000, based on their specific needs and student population, with full discretion to utilize the funds to support students during the holiday season.

"Our educators play a central role in the network of support that surrounds every child," said Daniel Gordon, Founder of Gordon Philanthropies. "Their daily work strengthens not only classrooms but entire communities. We're honored to partner with them and to help bring a measure of hope and joy to families navigating extraordinary challenges. Their dedication inspires us."

The foundation encourages community members, partners, and leaders to join in recognizing the dedicated educators and school staff who work tirelessly to support students throughout the year.

Media Opportunity

WHAT: Media Opportunity

WHEN: Friday, December 19th, 2025 at 8:00 a.m.

WHERE: St. Raphael Catholic School

924 West 70th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044

DETAILS: Media will have the opportunity to interview the principal and staff. Gordon Philanthropies Executive Director, Sylvia Beanes, will also be available for interviews.

