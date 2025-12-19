Company offers global battery producers a proven, domestic pathway to circular battery materials

Ascend Elements, the global leader in circular battery materials, today announced a series of year-end milestones that cap a transformational 2025 and position the company for accelerated growth through 2026 and beyond. Ascend Elements stands alone as the proven, US- and EU-based answer to delivering circularity and security from core battery material recycling to engineered-component production at scale, as awareness rises of the vulnerabilities of non-domestic, high-emissions supply chains.

"2025 was the year we proved circularity works at commercial scale, establishing Ascend Elements as North America's most advanced platform for integrated, domestic production of essential battery ingredients with industry-leading cost and carbon footprint reduction," said Linh Austin, President and CEO of Ascend Elements. "Our momentum underscores the confidence that global partners have in our advanced recovery and manufacturing technologies and our ability to supply high-quality materials with transparency and reliability."

2025 Year-End Momentum Highlights:

European Expansion Backed by Government Support: In May, Ascend Elements secured a $340M non-dilutive grant commitment from the Republic of Poland to support development of advanced pCAM and lithium processing capacity in Europe.

In September, Ascend Elements became America's first commercial-scale producer of recycled lithium carbonate (>99% purity), with production in Georgia and near-term expansion to Poland. The company plans to deliver more than 15,000 tons of recycled Li2CO3 annually by 2027, directly addressing critical mineral shortages in the US and Europe.

Ascend Elements in November executed a 15,000 metric ton take-or-pay lithium carbonate agreement with Trafigura, assuring multi-year revenue and reinforcing market confidence in its lithium-first strategy.??

The company this month executed a multi-year, nearly $1B supply contract with a leading global automaker, demonstrating clear and compelling OEM demand for certified, circular, domestic supply at scale.?

Why Automotive OEMs and Battery Manufacturers Prefer Ascend:

The True "One-of-One": Ascend is the only Western firm delivering full, commercial-scale vertical integration from recycling to cathode-active pCAM and battery-grade lithium carbonate today, not in pilot.

Patented Hydro-to-Cathode Process: Ascend's patented process upgrades recycled feedstock straight into high-value components, including Lithium Carbonate and pCAM, cutting cost, steps, and reducing CO2e by up to 90% over mining-based approaches.??

First With Recycled Lithium Carbonate at Scale: With commercial production already operational in the U.S., Ascend's model eliminates dependency on imported, high-impact materials.?

Resilience in Action: Active U.S. and EU sites, rapid expansion, and long-term offtakes ensure locally sourced, clean, and transparent supply for electric vehicles and grid storage.

Moving Forward, Faster

Upon financial close expected in Q1/Q2 2026, Ascend will scale its Kentucky and Poland facilities, answering the critical mineral supply shortage with real, low-carbon throughput for North America and Europe. The company's growth plan, anchored in its recent commercial wins and independent recognition, will power robust revenue and EBITDA expansion through the decade, all while supporting national security, energy transition, and climate targets.???

"At Ascend Elements, we believe the batteries of tomorrow are already here today, waiting to be recovered, reimagined, and returned to the heart of our economy," added Austin. "We are building more than a supply chain; we're enabling a new era of energy independence, industrial sustainability, and regional security for the US and EU. The future belongs to those who choose to loop more, not mine more, and this year has proven that circularity isn't just possible; it is inevitable, and it is profitable. At Ascend, we're not just answering the world's critical mineral challenge; we are setting the standard for how a resilient, low-carbon, and transparent battery economy is built."

