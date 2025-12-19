SG-based Startup Galatek Raises $30M Series A to Accelerate AI-powered Automation in Life Sciences and Semiconductor Manufacturing

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Galatek, a fast-growing Singapore-based automation and artificial intelligence (AI) startup, announced today that it has secured approximately US$30 million in Series A funding. The funding will accelerate the company's development of innovative products in life sciences and advanced semiconductor manufacturing, strengthen its global supply chain, and deepen local expertise in key markets across Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia.

As AI continues to accelerate digital transformation across industries, Galatek addresses critical challenges in life sciences and semiconductor manufacturing. The company provides automation and AI solutions that are reshaping smart labs and advanced packaging - key sectors where precision and intelligence define the next generation of innovation. Based in Singapore's innovation hub, Galatek combines its agile, globally-connected R&D with localized commercial presence in strategic markets, positioning itself as an essential enabler of industrial progress in the AI era.

Galatek is strategically focused on two high-demand market areas where significant technology gaps remain:

In Life Sciences

The company is pioneering the smart laboratory of the future. By deeply integrating AI into R&D and service workflows, Galatek empowers scientists to accelerate and de-risk discovery across complex applications, including diagnostics, NGS sequencing, 3D cell & organoid culture, drug development, and synthetic biology. This is further enhanced through Galatek's Abio software platform, an integrated AI-driven solution that unifies ELN, LIMS, SDMS and advanced automation to transform scientific data into actionable insights, streamline robotic integrations, and support customizable, cloud-agnostic smart lab operations through its extensible architecture. Galatek has forged strategic partnerships with top-tier global pharmaceutical firms and research institutions and has co-created next-generation smart labs with world-renowned academic partners like the National University of Singapore, building a pipeline for sustained technology leadership.

In Semiconductors

Galatek is also focused on AI-driven innovation and implementation for advanced packaging. With deep integration of vision AI and motion control algorithms, it is meeting extreme demands for precision and reliability. The company provides critical process equipment and solutions ranging from front-end metrology and inspection to back-end advanced packaging. Core solutions include fully automated overlay measurement systems, deep learning-based automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems, and precision wafer dicing equipment. Galatek is currently collaborating with several leading global semiconductor manufacturers, demonstrating end-to-end commercialization capabilities from technology breakthrough to scaled delivery.

Galatek's business model, "Global Supply Chain + Localized Service," combines the competitive advantages of Asian supply chains with company-owned delivery centers in Malaysia and the United States, creating a resilient global logistics network. In key markets, local teams in Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia provide proactive, customized support across the entire customer journey, from sales and technical service to compliance, ensuring clients receive a seamlessly integrated offering.

"The global industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation, driven by artificial intelligence and automation," said David Tian, CEO of Galatek. "The need for smart laboratories in life sciences and the innovation imperative in semiconductor advanced packaging are not just sector-specific needs - these are critical junctures where we are focused. Galatek's mission is to be a reliable infrastructure partner in this transformation. By combining world-class supply chain capabilities with local resources, we are confident in delivering the innovative solutions that global clients need - solutions that are often difficult for traditional providers to deploy rapidly. This Series A funding accelerates our journey to fulfill that role at scale."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sg-based-startup-galatek-raises-30m-series-a-to-accelerate-ai-powered-automation-in-life-sciences-and-semiconductor-manufacturing-302646549.html