CAIRO, EGYPT - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2025 - OPPO today concluded the OPPO Photography Awards 2025 with its Finale Event in Cairo, Egypt, marking the conclusion of this year's global exhibition series. As one of the world's most inclusive mobile photography awards, the 2025 edition attracted nearly 2 million entries from 87 countries and regions, reflecting the growing role of mobile imaging in everyday visual storytelling.





Throughout the year, award-winning works from the OPPO Photography Awards were presented to audiences in Singapore, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, and Italy, before arriving in Egypt for the culminating exhibition. Together, the featured images highlight shared human experiences through cultural perspectives, emotional resonance, and moments drawn from everyday life-captured entirely through mobile photography.



Opening Ceremony

"This is the third year OPPO has launched the Photography Awards and brought winning works to audiences around the world," said Ling Liu, Overseas CMO of OPPO. "We believe great stories deserve to be seen. By building a global platform for creators, we aim to empower everyday storytelling, support creative voices across cultures, and inspire more people to discover the extraordinary within ordinary moments. This belief is at the heart of Make Your Moment-encouraging everyone to use the camera in their pocket to capture life as it is and turn everyday experiences into stories worth sharing."



Exhibition Highlights: Everyday Stories on a Global Stage



Centered on the theme "Super Every Moment," the Egypt exhibition presented a curated selection of award-winning works recognized for their authenticity, cultural insight, and emotional depth. Captured on OPPO smartphones, the images demonstrate how mobile photography enables creators to respond intuitively to life as it unfolds-preserving subtle emotions, human connections, and meaningful details often found in everyday moments.



As the final stop of this year's global exhibition series, the Egypt showcase reaffirmed OPPO's long-term vision of building a global creative platform-one that allows mobile photography to cross borders and connect diverse cultures through a shared visual language.



Winning Works at the Exhibition

Panel Discussion: Imaging as a Cultural Connector



Complementing the exhibition, a panel discussion brought together Ling Liu (OPPO), Tina Signesdottir Hult, Norwegian art photographer and Hasselblad Master, and Virginie Heloin, Vice President, Global Head of Brand Solutions at Warner Bros. Discovery, to explore the evolving role of mobile imaging in cultural storytelling.



The panelists shared a common view that mobile photography has become a powerful cultural connector-lowering creative barriers and enabling more people to capture authentic moments with immediacy and emotional clarity. As smartphones continue to narrow the gap with traditional professional cameras, mobile imaging is increasingly shaping how stories are created, shared, and experienced worldwide.



They also highlighted the importance of cross-industry collaboration in empowering creators. Through complementary perspectives from OPPO's imaging innovation, Hasselblad's professional visual aesthetics, and Discovery Channel's global storytelling, the discussion underscored a shared commitment to supporting creators and amplifying diverse voices on a global stage.



Ling Liu shares insights during the panel discussion.

Tina Signesdottir Hult shares insights during the panel discussion.

Virginie Heloin shares insights during the panel discussion.

A Long-Term Commitment to Mobile Imaging and Creators



With the conclusion of the OPPO Photography Awards 2025 global exhibition series, OPPO continues to reinforce its belief that mobile photography is a universal language-one that enables self-expression, cultural exchange, and human connection. Through continued investment in imaging technology and creator platforms, OPPO remains committed to empowering storytellers worldwide and inspiring more people to capture their own "Super Moments."



For more information, please visit OPPO Photography Awards 2025 .



Your Super Moments of 2025

