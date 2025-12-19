Rosewood Hotel Group Accelerates Global Expansion with On-Track 2025 Openings; Entering New Sector with Its First-Ever Ski Resort

Upcoming openings include hotels, resorts, and residences-spanning Greece, Italy, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States- underscoring the Group's commitment to global, quality-driven expansion.

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood Hotel Group ("the Group") today announces continued expansion of its global development pipeline with the on-schedule opening of Rosewood Courchevel Le Jardin Alpin, the Group's first ski resort. A landmark debut for the brand, the new alpine retreat marks Rosewood's entry into a new sector and reinforces the Group's presence across some of the world's most sought after destinations and high-growth markets.

This debut follows seven on-track openings in 2025, including the milestone launch of Rosewood's first standalone residential property available for exclusive sale, Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills in the United States, reaffirming the Group's expansion into the luxury residential category and its strategic focus to redefine private branded residences by creating neighborhood landmarks that appreciate in both emotional and financial value. Together with the forthcoming launch of Rosewood AMAALA in Saudi Arabia, set to bring an ultra-luxury regenerative escape to the Red Sea region. These additions underscore the Group's commitment to quality-driven expansion and elevating operational excellence across its global portfolio.

Sonia Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Rosewood Hotel Group, said: "Rosewood Courchevel Le Jardin Alpin, our first ski resort, is a milestone that reflects our long-term commitment to thoughtfully expanding our global portfolio and our ability to enter new, experience-driven sectors."

"We are guided by a clear ambition: to grow with purpose, to create enduring value, and to deliver transformative experiences that resonate with our communities. As we bring our brands to the world's most extraordinary destinations, our vision and commitment remain focused on quality, innovation, and the sustainable success of our global business. I am grateful for the ongoing support and trust from our associates, guests, and partners."

Strategic Expansion in 2025

The opening of Rosewood Courchevel Le Jardin Alpin brings the total number of openings for Rosewood Hotel Group in 2025 to eight across three continents - comprising seven properties under Rosewood, including a standalone Rosewood Residences, and New World Jinzhou Hotel.

Nestled in the exclusive village of Courchevel 1850, Rosewood Courchevel Le Jardin Alpin brings the brand's signature refined, residential-style luxury to one of the world's most celebrated ski destinations. Anchoring the resort's connection to art and place, the lobby features an installation by renowned artist Olafur Eliasson - two crystalline structures suspended within mirrored walls and ceilings, creating the illusion of infinite, snowflake-inspired forms. The resort also offers luxury accommodations, elevated dining concepts, curated wellness experiences, and direct ski-in/ski-out access, providing guests with an intimate retreat that celebrates the distinct character and natural beauty of the French Alps.

From the French Alps to the dramatic sand dunes surrounding Qatar's cityscape lies Rosewood Doha's coral-inspired mashrabiya, to revitalizing heritage sites such as Rosewood Amsterdam and The Chancery Rosewood - the new era of Rosewood is one defined by catalyzing the future of place. This vision extends across a diverse portfolio of iconic openings in 2025: the lush coastal retreat of Rosewood Mandarina in Mexico, the idyllic Rosewood Miyakojima in Japan, the sophisticated Rosewood Residence in Beverly Hills, and the contemporary New World Jinzhou Hotel in China's vibrant port city. See Editor's Note for the full list of properties.

Expanding with Purpose Across New Destinations

Rosewood's upcoming openings further demonstrate the Group's thoughtful approach to development, with each property designed to deliver a deeper connection to each place and community. Some anticipated openings include:

Rosewood AMAALA - An ultra-luxury regenerative retreat on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast, set between the world's fourth-largest barrier reef and the scenic Hijazi mountains, designed to harmonise wellness, sustainability, and the surrounding natural landscape.

- An ultra-luxury regenerative retreat on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast, set between the world's fourth-largest barrier reef and the scenic Hijazi mountains, designed to harmonise wellness, sustainability, and the surrounding natural landscape. Rosewood Red Sea - Located along Saudi Arabia's west coast on the Shura Island, the property will be part of The Red Sea destination. Poised to be one of Saudi Arabia's top cultural and lifestyle hubs, the development is comprised of a stunning marina offering a yacht club, commercial retail and dining options, as well as an 18-hole championship golf course.

- Located along Saudi Arabia's west coast on the Shura Island, the property will be part of The Red Sea destination. Poised to be one of Saudi Arabia's top cultural and lifestyle hubs, the development is comprised of a stunning marina offering a yacht club, commercial retail and dining options, as well as an 18-hole championship golf course. Rosewood Blue Palace and Rosewood Residence Crete - Rosewood's entrance into Greece. A coastal retreat woven seamlessly into the island's landscape, honouring Crete's rich cultural heritage.

- Rosewood's entrance into Greece. A coastal retreat woven seamlessly into the island's landscape, honouring Crete's rich cultural heritage. Rosewood Rome - Located in the former headquarters of Italy's Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL), an urban retreat spanning three historic early-1900s buildings on Via Veneto, blending timeless Roman elegance with contemporary design, complete with a rooftop Asaya Spa, modern Roman Bathhouse, and sweeping city views.

- Located in the former headquarters of Italy's Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL), an urban retreat spanning three historic early-1900s buildings on Via Veneto, blending timeless Roman elegance with contemporary design, complete with a rooftop Asaya Spa, modern Roman Bathhouse, and sweeping city views. Rosewood Calistoga and Rosewood Residences Calistoga - A contemporary hillside estate where forest, vine, and sky converge, inviting guests into a modern yet soulful sanctuary rooted in terroir, togetherness, and the quiet magic of Napa's natural rhythm.

- A contemporary hillside estate where forest, vine, and sky converge, inviting guests into a modern yet soulful sanctuary rooted in terroir, togetherness, and the quiet magic of Napa's natural rhythm. Rosewood Dubai and Rosewood Residences Dubai - Set on the shores of Peninsula Dubai, an upcoming landmark destination within the city's most prestigious waterfront district.

- Set on the shores of Peninsula Dubai, an upcoming landmark destination within the city's most prestigious waterfront district. Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek - Honouring the legacy of the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas, this landmark collection of residences sets a new standard for high-rise living in one of the country's most coveted communities.

- Honouring the legacy of the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas, this landmark collection of residences sets a new standard for high-rise living in one of the country's most coveted communities. Rosewood Residences Lido Key - Situated along one of the country's most beautiful beaches, the elegant residences are set among pristine white sands and overlook the Gulf of Mexico.

Strengthening Presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

The forthcoming opening of Rosewood AMAALA builds on the Group's expanding presence in the GCC, joining Rosewood Doha, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, and the upcoming Rosewood Dubai. As one of the region's most anticipated ultra-luxury developments, Rosewood AMAALA reinforces the Group's commitment to entering experience-rich markets and shaping the next generation of transformative travel.

Each destination has been carefully selected for its exceptional market potential and cultural significance, showcasing the Group's commitment to meeting evolving traveller desires for new destinations, cultural immersion, and luxury hospitality.

Editor's Note:

Property openings in 2025:

Rosewood Miyakojima (55 keys) - Rosewood's first property in Japan. A serene island escape on Okinawa's untouched coastline, where Japanese craftsmanship, regenerative design, and crystalline ocean landscapes come together to define a new era of luxury in Japan. Rosewood Mandarina (134 keys) - A sanctuary on Mexico's Riviera Nayarit, embracing three biodiverse ecosystems to deliver a deeply immersive connection to ancient culture, pristine nature, and transformative coastal living. New World Jinzhou Hotel (215 keys) - A modern haven in Liaoning's vibrant port city, offering contemporary comfort, intuitive service, and refined spaces designed to welcome both business and leisure travellers at the heart of Jinzhou in China. Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills (17 homes) - The first standalone residences from Rosewood. An exclusive private residence in the heart of Beverly Hills, combining refined residential design with Rosewood's signature service to create an intimate enclave of elevated West Coast living. Rosewood Doha (155 keys, 162 fully serviced apartments, and 276 Rosewood Residences) - Rosewood's entrance into Qatar. A striking architectural statement along the Lusail Marina, inspired by Arabian Gulf coral formations, offering an immersive blend of design, ritual, and renewal at the heart of Qatar's "City of the Future." Rosewood Amsterdam (134 keys) - An ultraluxury retreat in the former Palace of Justice, uniting Dutch heritage, contemporary artistry and canal-side elegance within a meticulously restored UNESCO-listed landmark. The Chancery Rosewood (144 keys) - A reimagined London icon overlooking Grosvenor Square, transformed into a contemporary landmark where heritage architecture, visionary design, and community-driven cultural programming redefine modern luxury. Rosewood Courchevel Le Jardin Alpin (51 keys) - Rosewood's first ski resort, an exquisitely crafted alpine retreat where contemporary chalet elegance meets the spirit of the French Alps.

Property photos are available for download here.

