Canon IT Solutions has begun testing a solar PV system to power its Tier 4 data center in Nishitokyo, aiming to boost renewable energy use and reduce costs. The system is expected to generate around 69 MWh annually and enhance power resilience during emergencies.Japan-based optical imaging and printing technology company Canon announced that its Canon IT Solutions Inc. unit has begun testing an industrial photovoltaic system designed to power its data center in Nishitokyo, located in the western part of Tokyo Metropolis, Japan. "Since April 2024, Canon ITS has been procuring renewable energy from ...

