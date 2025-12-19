The company deploys first commercial tracking system with a 13-ft. clearance hardened against wind and beef.From pv magazine USA Oregon-based Rute SunTracker has commissioned its first commercial solar photovoltaic project designed for cattle ranchland. The 120 kW, one-acre solar array is deployed on an Angus ranch in Jackson County Oregon and is interconnected with the Pacific Power grid. The project is another example of how agrivoltaics is benefiting farmers and the solar sector alike. Agrivoltaics, the practice of integrating PV arrays with pollination, farming and grazing land is becoming ...

