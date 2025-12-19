Vietnam Manufacturing Hub Visit Strengthens Long-term Cooperation in Next-Generation EV Charging Solutions

SOLUM announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with i-charging, a leading innovator in electric mobility technology, to strengthen collaboration in next-generation product development, global market expansion, and sustainable e-mobility solutions.

Pedro Silva, CEO of i-charging, and his leadership team visited SOLUM's manufacturing hub in Vietnam to explore deeper areas of cooperation, highlighting SOLUM's advanced production capabilities (Photo: SOLUM)

As part of this expanded partnership, Pedro Silva, CEO of i-charging, and his leadership team visited SOLUM's manufacturing hub in Vietnam to explore deeper areas of cooperation. The visit highlighted SOLUM's advanced production capabilities including precision quality control, intelligent automation, and scalable manufacturing capacity reinforcing its position as a trusted technology partner in the rapidly growing e-mobility industry.

Building on i-charging's recent adoption of SOLUM's Power Module for its latest EV chargers, both companies focused discussions on developing innovative products and strengthening long-term cooperation based on mutual trust, respect, and a shared vision for the future of sustainable mobility.

Pedro Silva, CEO of i-charging, stated:

At i-charging, innovation begins with people, and so do partnerships. We are delighted to connect SOLUM, i-charging, and end customers into one partnership built on trust and respect. When technology is created through human connection, it becomes more flexible, more meaningful, and better aligned with real-world needs. We believe that long-term partnerships and a shared sense of purpose will define the future of e-mobility

DongKyun Ryu, EVP and Head of the ANP Solution Biz. Division at SOLUM, added:

We are pleased to share a common vision with i-charging in pursuing people-centered innovation through this expanded partnership. Together, we aim to go beyond business growth, creating sustainable, forward-looking solutions driven by human-centered innovation, and contributing to the advancement of global mobility

SOLUM and i-charging remain committed to advancing sustainable, efficient, and reliable charging solutions that support the world's transition toward cleaner and smarter mobility.

About i-charging

i-charging was born in 2019 from the desire to create technology-based products, enhancing innovation, differentiation, design, and quality within the most sophisticated segments of electric mobility infrastructure.

Aiming to be a technological reference in the electric mobility sector, it believes in the possibility of achieving more sustainably by adopting new tools and methodologies and leveraging its know-how with global ambition.

For more information, please visit www.i-charging.tech.

About SOLUM

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SOLUM is a publicly traded company listed on the KOSPI stock exchange. The company has established itself as a global leader in power solutions, display technologies, and electronic shelf labels (ESL), driving innovation across retail and mobility sectors. With a strong commitment to customer-centric innovation and sustainable transformation, SOLUM continues to develop high-quality solutions that empower businesses to operate more efficiently in an increasingly digital world. For more information, please visit https://www.solum-group.com/.

