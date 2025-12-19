Anzeige
WKN: A1KAQD | ISIN: GG00B79WC100 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
19.12.2025 08:33 Uhr
SWEF: Tenth Capital Distribution Update

DJ SWEF: Tenth Capital Distribution Update 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Tenth Capital Distribution Update 
19-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
(the "Company" or "SEREF") 
 
Tenth Capital Distribution Update 
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited announces that, in connection with the previous tenth capital 
distribution announcement, the Company has compulsorily redeemed as at the close of business on 18 December 2025 on a 
pro rata basis 31,010,959 SEREF shares at a price of GBP0.9674 per share. 
 
Fractions of shares produced by the applicable redemption ratios have not been redeemed and therefore the number of 
shares redeemed in respect of each shareholder has been rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares. 
 
Payments of redemption monies are expected to be effected either through CREST (in the case of shares held in 
uncertificated form) or by cheque/BACS (in the case of shares held in certificated form) by 24 December 2025. Any 
certificates currently in circulation will be superseded by a new certificate which will be distributed to certificated 
shareholders by 24 December 2025. 
 
Following the redemption, the Company has 23,204,738 shares in issue and the total number of voting rights is 
23,204,738. The new ISIN, GG00BW9KGG29, in respect of the remaining shares which have not been redeemed has been 
enabled and is available for transactions from 8.00 a.m. on 19 December 2025. 

For further information, please contact: 

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary 

Duke Le Prevost 
 
T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660 
 
E: starwood@apexgroup.com 

Notes:  
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock 
Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company.  
www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com 

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of  
Starwood Capital Group. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GG00BW9KGG29 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     SWEF 
LEI Code:   5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
Sequence No.: 412071 
EQS News ID:  2246782 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2246782&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
