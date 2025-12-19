In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.China TOPCon cell prices moved lower this week, despite increasingly bullish sentiment among market sources who expect prices to find support in the coming weeks. According to the OPIS Solar Weekly Report released on December 16, FOB China TOPCon M10 cell prices were assessed 1.06% lower at $0.0374/W, with price indications between $0.0364-0.0387/W. Several market sources anticipate Chinese cell prices to firm, driven primarily by rising production costs. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...