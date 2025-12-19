The Italian manufacturer said its new Fullness heat pump system has a coefficient of performance of 2.8 and a seasonal energy efficiency ratio of 3.79.Italian heat pump producer Clivet, a unit of China-based electrical appliance company Midea, has launched a new residential air-to-air heat pump system designed for single-family and multi-family homes. According to the company, the new all-in-one heat pump requires no outdoor unit, as it is designed to replace traditional multi-component systems with a single compact indoor unit. Dubbed Fullness, the product offers a heating capacity of 5.21 kW ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...