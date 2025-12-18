Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN NAME

DK0061274529 LED IBOND INTERNATIONAL

The company is given observation status, as the company has disclosed that the company has insufficient liquidity to meet its commitments in less than 3 months' forecast.

According to rule 6.3.1 (g) in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status.

We refer to the company's disclosure from 18 December 2025.

