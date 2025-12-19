SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Group Inc. ("Andersen"), a leading provider of independent tax, valuation and financial advisory services to individuals and family offices, businesses and funds in the United States, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 12,650,000 shares of its Class A common stock, which includes the exercise in full of the underwriters' over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,650,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were $202.4 million. Andersen's Class A common stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on December 17, 2025, under the ticker symbol "ANDG."Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Deutsche Bank Securities, Truist Securities and Wells Fargo Securities acted as book-running managers for the offering. Baird and William Blair acted as additional book-running managers for the offering.The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; and UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com.A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and was declared effective on December 16, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About AndersenAndersen is a leading provider of independent tax, valuation and financial advisory services to individuals, family offices, businesses and alternative investment funds in the United States. Andersen's differentiated approach to client service is rooted in core values that emphasize stewardship, transparency and the seamless delivery of independent, high-quality service. Worldwide, Andersen's presence spans more than 180 countries through its global platform of member and collaborating firms delivering tax, legal, valuation and consulting services across more than 1,000 locations with over 3,000 partners and 50,000 professionals.ContactsGregory Visticagreg.vistica@andersen.com

