EDF: Estimated nuclear generation in France

Estimated nuclear generation in France

EDF shares its estimates of nuclear generation in France for the next three years.

The estimate of nuclear power generation in France for 2026 and 2027 remains unchanged at 350-370TWh- 1- -

EDF nuclear generation in France for 2028 is estimated between 345-375TWh(1). This estimate includes increased uncertainties on the evolution of demand and anticipation of modulation of the nuclear reactors.

This nuclear power generation estimate is based on a substantial maintenance programme, which includes the completion of the latest fourth ten-year inspections of the 900MW reactors and the start of the fourth ten-year inspections of the 1,300MW reactors in 2026.

Furthermore, the teams are committed to ensuring a production capacity of over 400TWh per year.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 520TWh 94% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 30gCO2/kWh in 2024, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41.5 million customers(1) and generated consolidated sales of €118.7 billion in 2024.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts

(1) Estimate of nuclear generation not taking Flamanville 3 into account.